Life without star junior forward in Maggie Westling has been an adjustment for the Milaca girls basketball.

“We are adjusting as well as we can right now without Maggie’s presence on both ends of the floor. Taking out the leading scorer and rebounder in the conference, it’s hard to learn how to play without her,” said Milaca coach Lance Dalbey.

Sports M GBB Falls to Cath.jpg

Madison Gothmann trails the ball during the Wolves’ loss to Cathedral on Friday, Feb. 24.
Load comments