Milaca High School senior spotlight

Graduating senior plans on continuing her education in welding
With graduation quickly approaching, many high school seniors are finalizing their last projects and assignments.
For Milaca senior Morgan Majerus, one of her final projects looks a little different compared to those of her classmates.
The project was one that was not planned for her entire advanced metals class taught by Doug Olson, but rather one that she decided to complete on her own.
“My dad actually asked me to make it and I was unsure because it’s a lot of work for just a couple hours in class, but I asked Olson and he said yeah go for it,” Majerus said.
So, she began working.
The project is a large rebar rack made to store all of the rebar her dad has at their home from his work in concrete.
The entire structure has taken Majerus weeks to complete, but it is now ready for her to bring home. It also features a sign she custom made to go on the top of the rebar rack which has her father’s business name on it alongside his company phone number.
Majerus completed the project almost entirely by herself, with only minor help from Olson.
Some of the other projects Majerus has completed in her time in Milaca High School’s metals program are also custom made signs for her mom, grandma, and aunt.
The signs were made through the use of a CNC machine, also known as a computer numerical control machine, which allows for pre-programed computer software to dictate the movement of tools and machinery. The machine helped Majerus make precise cutouts in the metal she worked with and create a clean look for the signs she made.
Majerus has taken many of Milaca’s metal and carpentry classes such as their building trades class, their small engines class, their welding class, and their advanced metals class. She has also really enjoyed being involved in volleyball and softball.
“I’m more of a hands-on girl and like to build stuff. Working on stuff on your own, trying to build what you want to build,” Majerus said.
Majerus is glad to have had the opportunity to take these hands-on classes through Milaca High School because they had helped her decide her plans for the future.
“Having different things you can do like building trades, a lot of schools don’t have that, a lot of schools don’t have welding,” Majerus said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school, so I took building trades and decided I wanted to do carpentry. Then I took welding and figured out I liked welding better. So, I kept going and I like that welding lets you work by yourself or with other people if you want to, you can own your own business, and you can work inside or outside.”
After graduation, Majerus is planning to work for her dad and his business before attending Central Lakes College in Brainerd for their welding program. While attending college she also hopes to continue playing volleyball and softball.
