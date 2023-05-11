Milaca High School senior spotlight

Baylee Harlin’s journey through learning on her terms
Senior year and the path through high school looked a little bit different for Milaca Area Learning Center (ALC) student Baylee Harlin.
Baylee began her high school journey like every other student, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit when she was in ninth grade and Baylee alongside all of her classmates were forced into distance learning.
Baylee struggled with being stuck at home, unable to venture out to work, spending time with friends, or attending school like normal.
When she reached 10th grade, Baylee continued with full-time distance learning as she struggled with social anxiety.
“It wasn’t the greatest with COVID. I lost a lot of motivation to come to school with social anxiety and stuff like that,” Baylee said. “We were away for so long, stuck at home, not really interacting with anyone for however long it was.”
Being stuck at home made it hard for her to get her school work done, so for her junior year, she attempted to return to in-person schooling like normal.
However, after a few weeks, Baylee struggled to readjust to the traditional school setting and returned to distance learning and online school.
While she enjoyed the freedoms of online school, it put her far behind in the credits she would need to graduate on time.
Once again, she attempted to return to the traditional school setting for her senior year and was faced with the same struggles from the previous attempts.
According to Baylee, she had a really difficult time transitioning back to the normal school setting and was unsure if she could handle coming to school.
That was until she made the decision to sign-up for the Milaca ALC her second day of senior year.
“This year was a lot better. It was a lot smaller setting and I got to work at my own pace. I got a lot of stuff done in a really short amount of time,” Baylee said. “You do everything mostly on your own. You get a bunch of packets and do everything at your own pace. If you need help, you can ask for help. It’s a lot more lenient and less strict.”
The smaller setting of the ALC was less overwhelming for Baylee and her struggles with social anxiety.
Through the ALC, Baylee was able to focus on her work on her own terms in a way that benefited herself.
“I just worked on one class at a time. I would get it done and then move on to the next one. I got a lot done very quickly,” Baylee said.
The structure Baylee found within the ALC helped her get caught up on the credits she fell behind in from previous school years, and is now on track to graduate this May.
But the ALC helped Baylee with more than just her learning journey. It helped Baylee find a job she is passionate about through a service credit.
“Through the ALC I got a service credit and I was volunteering with ECFE for one day a week. Then one of their workers went on medical leave, so I was offered a job. Now I work there, and I work in wrap-around care in the preschool wing,” Baylee said. “I love it. I love working with kids.”
Baylee works as an aid for the Milaca Early Childhood and Family Education program where she helps students with projects, guiding them in the right direction, and helps with setting up snacks.
In wrap-around care, Baylee has the role of a teacher where she plans activities, takes the kids outside, and provides supervision for them after school.
After graduation this spring, Baylee plans to find an office job either through Isanti County or Benton County. However, if those positions don’t pan out for her, she is interested in finding another job in childcare.
While she does not currently plan to attend college, Baylee said it is not completely out of the question and may decide to pursue that path further in the future.
Baylee is looking forward to her future and being able to find her independence.
“Being able to go be on my own, move out, and find a career. Hopefully do big things in life. Most of what I’d miss is in here (the ALC),” Baylee said.
Baylee’s advice for students entering high school is to stay on top of your work.
“Do your work. Don’t let parents tell you that graduation isn’t needed, and get it done with. It’s only four more years,” Baylee said.
Baylee will be graduating high school at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 through the Milaca ALC.
Milaca High School graduation will be held the following day at 7 p.m. in Milaca High School main gym.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
