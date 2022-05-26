Milaca High School graduates walk the stage

Milaca High School seniors gathered in the main gym of the high school Friday, May 20 alongside their family, friends, and relatives to celebrate their graduation.
“This is a moment we have thought about since our first day of kindergarten,” class president Paige Maurer said in her welcome speech alongside class secretary and treasurer Nicole Nelson.
“Tonight is a celebration of the work we’ve done together and our achievements. It is not an ending, it is the beginning,” Nelson said.
The commencement ceremony began with the sounds of the Milaca High School Band playing the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” arranged by Jack Bullock and directed by Andrew Nelson and the senior class of 2022 paraded into the gym to find their seats.
Once seated, Paige Maruer and Nicole Nelson took to the stage for their welcome speech where they thanked the parents, faculty, and school board members.
Following their welcome speech, the Milaca High School choir directed by Jacob Barsness sang “Like an Eagle” by Carl Strommen.
Seniors Brady Eggan and Austin Westling then took their turn on the stage to reminisce about memories for the class’s school years.
They remembered broken bones, their week off for COVID that turned into two years, the time they fit 14 students into the school elevator, how the teachers never parked where they were supposed to, a lack of talent at their sixth grade talent show, and other memories only the graduates would remember.
Westling ended the speech by addressing his fellow classmates to say, “This class has been through and done some wild things, but we’re proud to say we graduated with the class of 2022.”
Damian Fish, teacher at Milaca High School and board member for the Milaca Scholarship Foundation, then gave an update to the crowd on the awards given to this year’s graduating seniors with over $160,000 in scholarships and 47 winners.
This year’s “look to the future” speech was presented by senior Tyler Boggie.
Boggie spoke about the lives ahead of him and his fellow classmates through a metaphor of a dark abyss.
“A lot of us don’t know what we’re going to do in this void, our entire life is right there in front of us, but we can’t make any sense of it,” Boggie said. “So, what are we going to do? We’re going to walk forward and continue to gaze and walk in fear and excitement. We’ll gain confidence and run, trip and stumble.”
“This isn’t a race,” Boggie went on to say. “It’s a journey and every one of our journeys will look different. No path is the same. Eventually we will have explored this deep void and by that time we’ll finally see the journey behind us and see every fall, but most importantly, we’ll see everytime we got back up.”
Finally, Boggie ended his speech by saying he and his fellow classmates will be able to look back on their accomplishments with a sense of pride and enjoyment.
Following the high school band’s performance of the song “Freedom” arranged by Smith/Bocook, high school teacher James Taylor gave a speech on behalf of the faculty.
Taylor gave three main pieces of advice to this year’s graduating seniors. The first was a saying he took from a Steph Curry YoutTube video which states, “success is not an accident.”
His second piece of advice was a lesson from his teachings in world history.
“I want students to see our world’s past as a story with events and characters that lead up to where we are today. I also want them to think about the present and the story we are creating right now together,” Taylor said. “Your life is a journey and a story that you create with those around you.”
Taylor’s last piece of advice he shared was on opportunity costs which is something he teaches in economics.
“Opportunity cost is a fancy word in economics that talks about choice. As a whole you chose to use your time in my class to engage. You chose to use your time to learn,” Taylor said. “Continue to choose to engage with learning in your life.”
Taylor then applied the term opportunity costs to relationships through the idea of a relationship bank.
“You all have a relationship bank with those you are consistently around. You always have a choice with how you interact with them. Every interaction can build and add to the bank or tear down and subtract from the bank,” Taylor said. “Focus on creating great relationships with the people you know by always choosing to build them up and not tear them down.”
Taylor ended his speech by thanking the class of 2022 for a great four years, and sharing the staff’s excitement to hear about their stories and successes.
High school principal Damian Patnode then recognized four students with high school challenge coins. Kate Bolt for winning the AAA award, Paige Maurer and Nicole Nelson for graduating with perfect 4.0 GPAs, and Andrew Hauger for enlisting in the military.
Patnode then shares some advice with the graduating seniors about time and finding common ground.
“Time will determine many of the other variables in your life moving forward - education, work, success, money. All of these things will be impacted by time. Everyone gets 24 hours in a day, you get to decide how you spend it,” Patnode said. “As you get older, more and more things will compete for your time. You will have to determine what is most important to you and allocate your time wisely.”
Patnode then went on to say, “be good at finding common ground. Don’t be so quick to judge or write off someone just because they see things differently. Start by listening and finding the common ground. Listen to understand, not to respond.”
Patnode spoke about how the skills of time management and finding common ground were not easy to develop, but that it would be worth it much like graduating high school.
He ended his speech by sharing how he was proud of this year’s graduating class, how they would always have a home team cheering for them in Milaca, and presented the class to superintendent Daivd Wedin.
Once Wedin accepted the students as graduates and acknowledged their hard work, the graduating seniors walked across the stage one at a time to receive their diplomas.
The ceremony was completed with the students marching out of the gym to the sound of the band playing the traditional “Fanfare and Recessional” by James D. Polyhar and the “Armed Forces Salute.”
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
