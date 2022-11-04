Defeating the Foley Falcons by a 42-22 score on Friday night in the Section 5AAA Championship, the Wolves will advance to their second state tournament in program history. The game was held at the neutral site of St. Cloud Tech High School.
Taking on the Falcons, Milaca jumped out to a strong start. The Wolves got a rushing touchdown by Jack Schoenborn followed by a Dylan Greninger pass to Peyton Hunt in their first two possessions to lead 15-0 with 3:14 to go in the opening half.
Foley did answer with a touchdown drive to cut the advantage to 15-8, leaving the Wolves 1:28 in the opening half. Milaca used the time efficiently, marching down the field to push back ahead by two scores thanks to another Schoenborn TD on the ground, making it 21-8 into the half.
The late score into the half led to a dominating start to the second half where the Wolves banked the first 21 points. By the time Foley retaliated, the game had been all but over.
Schoenborn powered the Milaca offense with 164 yards and four touchdowns while Greninger completed seven of 11 passes for 119 yards and two scores. Hunt and Owen VanderPlaats caught the passing scores by Greninger. Hunt also added two interceptions in the victory.
Milaca moved to 9-1 on the year, dropping Foley to 3-8.
Now up next for the Wolves is a rematch for the team as Milaca will take on New London-Spicer on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Elk River High School. The game is slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. at the neutral location.
