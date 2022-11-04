The Milaca football team is state bound.

IMG_3932.JPG

Jack Schoenborn had four touchdowns in 42-22 win over Foley by the Milaca football team on Friday night in St. Cloud. 

Defeating the Foley Falcons by a 42-22 score on Friday night in the Section 5AAA Championship, the Wolves will advance to their second state tournament in program history. The game was held at the neutral site of St. Cloud Tech High School.

