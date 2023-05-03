In what was their first action of the season, the Milaca boys golf team hosted a Granite Ridge Conference meet on Thursday, April 27, in wet and rainy conditions at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Against the conference competition, the Wolves shot a 388 as a team in the 18-hole rounds. St. Cloud Cathedral claimed the top spot via their 331.
Leading for Milaca saw sophomore Colin Marudas pace the pack. Marudas chipped his way to an 86, picking up seven pars along the way.
Marudas was followed closely behind by junior Braden Taylor. Taylor’s three pars had him in the clubhouse at 90 as the second Milaca player to finish. The two finished 12th and 21st, respectfully.
Drew Hagman (97), Tytus Butkowski (115) and Ethan Leuthner (122) wrapped things up for Milaca.
Milaca earns eighth at Albany
In another conference showdown, the Wolves again placed eighth, this time at the Albany Golf Club on Monday, May 1.
Marudas again was the first to finish for the Wolves, earning 12th via his 88.
Taylor (95), Butkowski (98), Noah Larsen (100), Hagman (103) and Colton Kiel (123) rounded out the rest of the day for Milaca.
Milaca girls battle at Stones Throw, Elk River
Joining the boys, the Milaca girls got its season underway, hosting a Granite Ridge Conference meet on Tuesday, April 25, again at Stones Throw Golf Course.
The Wolves placed fifth in the field by shooting a 219 in the 9-hole rounds by the team.
Emma Larsen, senior golfer for the Wolves and expected to pace the team on the links, picked up where she left off last season. Larsen scored a birdie to go along with three pars, helping the senior to ninth place in the meet, finishing at a score of 49 strokes.
Rula Butkowski (52), Sophie Larsen (58), Hilary Leom (60), Taylor Winterfield (60) and Macy Hjort (62) rounded things out for the Wolves.
The team was again back in action two days later at the Elk River Golf Course for another conference clash. Milaca placed sixth in the field at 441 in the 18-hole rounds.
Larsen finished fifth in the meet via her 91.
6AA Presections
Milaca again competed on Monday, May 1, battling in the 6AA Presections at Black Berry Ridge.
The Wolves fared well in the field, climbing to fifth in the field.
Larsen again paced the pack, closing her day with a 95 and fifth place. Hjort (114), Butkowski (117), Leom (119), Sophie Larsen (121) and Winterfield (138) filled out the rest of the varsity scores.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.