In what was their first action of the season, the Milaca boys golf team hosted a Granite Ridge Conference meet on Thursday, April 27, in wet and rainy conditions at Stones Throw Golf Course.

Sports M G opens year.jpg

Milaca’s Braden Taylor chips to the green during the April 27 action at Stones Throw Golf Course.

Against the conference competition, the Wolves shot a 388 as a team in the 18-hole rounds. St. Cloud Cathedral claimed the top spot via their 331.

Load comments