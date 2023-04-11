SSP M GG.jpg

After a season where the Milaca girls golf team brought back little varsity seasoning, the 2023 team is filled with athletes that competed at the level.

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Head coach: Heather Hoeck

2022 season: The 2022 season for the Milaca girls golf team was that of growth and learning with a youthful team, said coach Heather Hoeck.

