Head coach: Heather Hoeck
2022 season: The 2022 season for the Milaca girls golf team was that of growth and learning with a youthful team, said coach Heather Hoeck.
“Last season we were very young and very inexperienced,” she said.
Leading that squad had Emma Larsen, who advanced to the second day of the Section 6AA tournament, falling just eight shots shy of a state berth.
Key returners: Contrast to last season, the Wolves will no longer trot out a group without varsity experience.
“It’s great for this year since basically everyone that golfed varsity is back for this year,” said Hoeck as Larsen again is expected to pace Milaca and again challenge for that state appearance. “She’s right there for this year.”
Joining Larsen as some of those names to watch for included Macy Hjort, Sophie Larsen and Hillary Leom as each we big parts of the varsity lineup last season on the course.
What to watch for: The goal for the Wolves this season on the greens is to continue that progression from last season.
“We are not starting from square one,” Hoeck said. “We want to take that next step from last season into this year.”
Though expecting the team to show growth, it’s difficult to prepare when the weather hasn’t allowed for any time outside to work on their craft.
“It’s tough when you can’t get outside to golf,” she said, with Milaca getting creative to try to remedy the problem. With Milaca eager to get outside, the Wolves have plans to travel to Austin to golf while a journey to Albany for their outdoors driving range is also on the radar to get the Wolves as ready as possible for whenever the season starts for the club.
The Wolves are set to begin their season on April 13, but weather will more than likely force that date to be rescheduled.
