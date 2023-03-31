Before diving fully into the offseason for the Milaca girls basketball team, the Wolves announced three players claiming honors for their play on the court this season.

Sports M GBB award winners.jpg

Wolves’ Madison Gothmann was rewarded for her play on the court with Granite Ridge All-Conference.

Abby Anderson, Madison Gothmann and Maggie Westling all closed their campaigns for Milaca with each earning a Granite Ridge All-Conference selection.

Load comments