Before diving fully into the offseason for the Milaca girls basketball team, the Wolves announced three players claiming honors for their play on the court this season.
Abby Anderson, Madison Gothmann and Maggie Westling all closed their campaigns for Milaca with each earning a Granite Ridge All-Conference selection.
For the senior in Anderson and freshman in Gothmann, the two also added 6AA All-Section selections as well. The honor was not surprising, said coach Lance Dalbey.
“Both were deserving of the All-Conference and All-Section award,” Dalbey said. “Both Abby and Madison played with consistency all season and were able to give us solid production both during the regular season, but also in our section games.”
Anderson provided some strong defense and rebounding for the club while Gothmann played point guard for the team that ended up 15-13, winning a section contest before falling to Albany for the third straight season in the quarterfinals of the bracket.
The duo for the Wolves was joined by Westling, who despite missing a chunk of time at the end of the year due to injury, still claimed the award.
“Maggie only missed a few conference games this year, and since she was right near the top in most statistical categories in the conference, she’s pretty much a no-brainer decision for an all-conference pick. She’s made a significant impact on the Granite Ridge Conference the past few seasons,” said Dalbey.
Westling also has a Granite Ridge Player of the Year under her belt as she works her way back from the injury that ended her junior season.
Awarded for their performances in the books, Anderson, Gothmann, Taylar Bockoven, Jayanna Boldt, Lydia Cramlet, Ashley Droogsma, Esther Evans, Grace Hasz,Willow Hunt and Lillian Voss took home Granite Ridge Academic All-Conference.
Milaca will now say goodbye to its lone senior in Anderson, who will continue her basketball career for Luther College beginning next fall.
