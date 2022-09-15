 Skip to main content
Milaca Friends of the Library reach 40th anniversary milestone

Friends of the library.jpg
Members of the Milaca Friends of the Library are eager to celebrate their 40th anniversary this Sept. Pictured are three of their members working to help organize the celebration events. From left to right are Ardy Becklin, Karen Schlenker, and Yvonne Sauer.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Since their first meeting in 1982, the Milaca Friends of the Library have worked to support the Milaca library and the community by raising funds for library necessities.

Now in 2022, the Milaca Friends of the Library are celebrating 40 years of those efforts.

