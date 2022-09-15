Milaca Friends of the Library reach 40th anniversary milestone

Since their first meeting in 1982, the Milaca Friends of the Library have worked to support the Milaca library and the community by raising funds for library necessities.
Now in 2022, the Milaca Friends of the Library are celebrating 40 years of those efforts.
In 1983, the friends were busy getting the program up and running with multiple events and fundraisers throughout the community including a film festival with around 80 children in attendance, the first membership drive, celebrating national library week, and a big walkathon.
The walkathon traveled 11 miles from the Milaca Community Library to Pease Christian School and back to help raise money for free films for kids, new books and magazines, new equipment, and most notably an Atari Computer for the library.
In total, $3,300 dollars were raised and the Milaca Lion’s Club - which has since disbanded - donated the remaining funds needed for the Milaca Friends of the Library to purchase the library’s first computer.
Moving into 1987, the friends hosted a big magic show for the community. That same year, they hosted an art show and a Christmas Open House with a storytime, the fourth grade band, guitar music, and crafts all day.
The Milaca Friends of the Library held many events throughout the years similar to those above with many of their funds coming from membership fees, book sales, community donations, and grants.
“We often collaborated with other community groups,” Karen Schlenker, a member of the Milaca Friends of the Library for over 30 years, said. “There was a lot of programming and getting stuff for the library like comfortable chairs and things for the books. But early on, I remember there was an effort of going to the county to maintain funding which has happened periodically throughout the years.”
But the biggest project the Milaca Friends of the Library pursued was fundraising to build the new library.
Those fundraising efforts took ten years and they raised over two million dollars for the library building in use today.
The first fundraiser for the building was a quilt auction which sold for $1,570.
“A preschool teacher at the school had her students work with her to make a quilt which they raffled, and the money they got from the raffle went to the library. People throughout the community did stuff like that, it was just wonderful,” Schlenker said.
After years of fundraising, communicating with the city, and building support from the community, the construction for the new library began in 2005 and officially opened in 2007.
“Lots of people stepped up to donate for the library, but it did take ten years,” Schlenker said.
“It was worth every minute of those ten years,” Yvonne Sauer, member of the Milaca Friends of the Library for around 20 years, said.
When the Milaca Community Library moved from their old location - now the Milaca Historical Society - to the new library, they enlisted the help of dozens of people throughout the community to help by creating a human assembly line to move the books.
“When we moved from the old library to the new library, that was a big deal, just bags of books with a human chain between them,” Ardy Becklin, member of the Milaca Friends of the Library for around 30 years, said.
The new Milaca Community Library then opened their doors on Saturday, April 14, 2007.
The friends participated in all of the plans for the new library building including the mural inside, all the design features, the landscaping, and the building layout.
Today, the Milaca Friends of the Library continue to support the library and their new home by helping pay for anything the library might need including the costs of keeping up with the landscaping, the outdoor seating, book storage, new technology, library events, and even conferences for the current librarian.
“We were always willing and able to fund anything the library might need. Through the years, we’ve had different librarians and they’ve always come to us when they needed something,” Sauer said.
Now, in 2022, the Milaca Friends of the Library are celebrating their 40th anniversary of supporting the library and the community of Milaca.
“It’s been a good 40 years with a lot of benefits for the community,” Becklin said.
They currently have over 40 members, not including local supporting businesses, who are all invited to attend the celebration on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m at the Milaca Community Library.
All members of the community and past Friends of the Library are also invited to attend celebrations to see a timeline of the Milaca Friends of the Library achievements.
The timeline will include many of the most memorable events and fundraisers, including a display with the original quilt sold in auction to help raise money for the new library building.
The event will also feature live guitar music by Samuel Heins, cake and refreshments, and past members will be invited to speak.
“We would love to see people from the community come and celebrate with us because we did it for them, for the whole community,” Sauer said.
“The thread through everything is the community. Building the community, supporting the community through library and library services,” Schlenker said.
The Milaca Community Library is located at 235 1st St. East. To learn more about them, visit their website at https://ecrlib.org/milaca-mn-community-library/ .
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.