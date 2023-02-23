Milaca FFA gives back and shares accomplishments

The Milaca Future Farmers of America (FFA) team has been busy working on service projects and its career development events in efforts to make it to state this year.
The 46 team members grades eight through 12 recently completed the biggest service event of the year with the FFA’S annual Valentine’s Day flower sales.
“Every year all of our proceeds go to Camp True Friends which is a summer camp for people with disabilities,” said Milaca FFA Secretary Adreanna Kaas. “We raise money to send them to camp because everything is pricey, having everything accessible, and the special equipment. So, all of our proceeds go to them. We sold, so far over our tallied sales, $1,500. That’s about three-fourths of it.”
The FFA students sell flowers to students and staff in the school that are then delivered to a person of their choice on Valentine’s Day.
At the same time as the flower sale, the officers of the Milaca FFA team were working on completing an application for the National Chapter Award. The award was designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the missions and strategies of the organization.
Each of the six officers took on a couple of the questions on the application to respond to before their responses were reviewed by FFA advisors Leann Pietrzak and Doug Olsen and submitted.
Outside of the flower sales and National Chapter Award application, each Milaca FFA officer has accomplished a great deal in the past year, many of whom have only been involved in FFA for one or two years.
The Union-Times asked each present officer of the Milaca FFA a series of questions to see what the Milaca FFA officer team has accomplished. Below are the questions and their responses listed in alphabetical order by last name. Vice President of Milaca’s FFA team Bradon Taylor was unavailable to answer questions.
What is your officer title and your grade?
Taylor Christensen: Reporter in ninth grade.
Violet Hjort: Sentinel in ninth grade.
Alayna Hustad: Treasurer in 10th grade.
Adreanna Kaas: Secretary in 10th grade.
Ellie Linden: President in 10th grade.
What career development events are you involved in?
Taylor Christensen: General livestock judging, poultry judging, food science, and proficiency degree.
Violet Hjort: General livestock judging, food science and creed speaking (FFA’s creed is the organization’s values and beliefs regarding agriculture, FFA membership, citizenship, and patriotism).
Alayna Hustad: General livestock judging.
Adreanna Kaas: Captain of soil judging team and dairy quality, help coach the speaking events, proficiency degree, and head of the committee for flower sales.
Ellie Linden: Soil judging and proficiency degree.
What have been some of your biggest accomplishments so far in FFA?
Taylor Christensen: “Last year I was the alternate for our general livestock team for state. This year my proficiency for beef entrepreneurship got first, so that will go on for state review.”
Violet Hjort: “Last year I went to state for general livestock. Personally, I think creed speaking was big for me because I don’t normally like talking in front of big groups of people.”
Alayna Hustad: “Last year, for regionals which is the top ten for livestock judging, and I went to state for that. I also got first place for general livestock judging for our chapter.”
Adreanna Kaas: “I think my biggest accomplishment was placing first for soils in our region.”
Ellie Linden: “I placed first for my specialty in crop production which is my proficiency, and our team placed first for soils and will move on to state.”
What other goals or other accomplishments would you like to complete in FFA?
Taylor Christensen: “I’m trying, for our business management with Bradon and two of our other FFA members, so I’m hoping to do well with that. Really, I just hope I can improve my proficiency a little bit before it goes in for state review.”
Violet Hjort: “For me, it’s definitely doing better and getting better scores on what I do.”
Alayna Hustad: “Next year I want to try the beef proficiency, and I want to do better at state for general livestock.”
Adreanna Kaas: “I think a big one is getting more member involvement. We have 46 members, grades 8-12, but only a small portion of them actually compete in competitions and participate in events.”
Ellie Linden: “I would also like to improve my proficiency application and I would like to do well at state.”
What has been your favorite part about FFA so far?
Taylor Christensen: “Mine was state convention last year, it was just super fun to hang out with everybody.”
Violet Hjort: “State, it was a lot of fun.”
Alayna Hustad: “State was my favorite, too. That and Ag day.”
Adreanna Kaas: “My favorite part about being in FFA is that you get close with your team members. My officer crew and everything, we weren’t really close before being officers and now we’re pretty close. I think you get to know people on the team and in the group so much better than you normally would.”
Ellie Linden: “Elementary Ag day.”
Some of the other accomplishments of the Milaca FFA team this year include four groups of career development event teams that have qualified for the Minnesota State FFA Convention coming up in April. Those four groups are dairy judging, fish and wildlife management, agricultural mechanics, and soil judging.
Three other career development events for forestry, farm business management, and floriculture will take place in March which will give more Milaca FFA members the chance to qualify for state.
Depending on how the Milaca FFA members perform at state, they may qualify for the National FFA Convention.
To learn more about the FFA organization, visit its website at https://www.ffa.org/.
“(FFA is) not just for farm kids, everybody can be involved. Even though it stands for Future Farmers of America, anybody can join. We have so many different groups of kids,” Kaas said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.