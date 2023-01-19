The Milaca boys basketball team won’t be forgetting the Friday, Jan. 13 contest against the Mora Mustangs anytime soon.

Milaca’s Dylan Greninger fights through a screen against Mora on Jan. 13. The Wolves had chances to win but fell 82-76 in double-overtime. 

In the double-overtime thriller against the Granite Ridge foe, the Wolves had chances to seal the victory but couldn’t do so, allowing Mora to pull out the 82-76 win in Milaca.

Milaca’s Peyton Hunt looks to make a move during the Wolves and Mustangs’ contest on Jan. 13. Hunt had 20 points in the loss to Mora.
