Milaca elementary welcomes Minnesota author

Erin Soderberg Downing inspires Milaca students to write
Peach pie, puppy pirates, and daring dreamers are just three of the many characters and stories created by author Erin Soderberg Downing.
With over 50 books written, Soderberg Downing is a recognizable name in the world of children’s books, which made students at Milaca Elementary School all the more excited to hear from and speak to the author.
Soderberg Downing paid a visit to Milaca Elementary on Friday, Feb. 24 after barely making it back to Minnesota from Arizona due to the snow storm which concluded the day before her visit.
Born in Duluth and now living in Minneapolis with her family, Soderberg Downing often visits schools around the state and the country to speak to kids about her journey as a writer with hopes to inspire them to become life-long readers and follow their dreams.
“I was definitely never going to be a writer, that was something I was 100 percent certain about. But I loved reading and I found out I could get a job as a book editor, and I helped other people make their stories better,” Soderberg Downing said. “When I left (that job), my husband and I had an opportunity to move to Sweden for a year and I got out of publishing. But I realized that I missed helping others create stories, so I decided to start writing a book of my own. I didn’t realize how much fun it could be until I started writing for myself.”
Soderberg Downing’s first dip into publishing her own stories was in the young adult genre with her book “Dancing Queen.” However, she found she preferred writing children’s books because she found the stories to be more fun.
Many of Soderberg Downing’s stories and characters are inspired by events and people in her life including her “Puppy Pirates” series and the road trip the Peach family takes in the first book of “The Great Peach Experiment” series.
“Everything comes from real life, something that happens in real life. What I tell the kids is that I put a ‘what if’ on it. Like one year I dressed my dog as a pirate for Halloween, and I thought ‘what if my puppy actually was a pirate, and at night when we all go to bed he sneaks off and has all these great adventures?’ Those are the kinds of things that spin into stories,” Soderberg Downing said.
But the time she spent living in Minnesota has also had an impact on the stories she writes with the upcoming fourth book in “The Great Peach Experiment” series being entirely set in Duluth, and another of her upcoming books called “Just Keep Walking” inspired by a 100 mile hike along lake Superior Soderberg Downing took with her son.
“The nature for sure. I’ve noticed there’s a consistent theme and ‘Just Keep Walking’ which is the book of mine that comes out next year, that paints nature as a healer. That’s something for me that when I’m really stressed or have a lot of anxiety, nature is the one place where it felt really safe,” Soderberg Downing said.
Sometimes Soderberg Downing also takes inspiration from questions asked of her by students during school visits. Including a question asked by Milaca Elementary School student Ozzy White when Soderberg Downing did a virtual visit with Milaca two years ago.
White had asked Soderberg Downing if she had ever visited a sunken ship museum, which Soderberg Downing had not heard of before at that point. However, the question inspired her to write a sunken ship museum into the fourth book in “The Great Peach Experiment” series.
During her final session with the students on Feb. 24, Soderberg Downing asked White to stand and informed him about how his question had inspired her and let him know that she wrote a thank you to him which will be at the end of the fourth “Great Peach Experiment” book, putting a big smile on White’s face.
While the students she visits and her personal experiences may inspire Soderberg Downing, she hopes to inspire the kids in return.
“I really like talking to kids and hearing their questions. Because I was a reluctant writer, they can really sense that I really like my job. So, I always tell them the things you’re learning from your teachers in school are going to make you a better writer, but you won’t learn to love it until you do it just for you because you want to,” Soderberg Downing said. “So, I just hope they’ll leave our time together and want to create stuff. Today, kids were coming up to me with ideas for books and I would tell them ‘you write it’ to show them that they can.”
But for Soderberg Downing, the main goal of her writing is to entertain and inspire, not to teach kids a life lesson.
“I want my books to have kids reading for fun because they choose to. I want to write books that a kid is going to pick up over watching TV sometimes,” Soderberg Downing said. “I want my books to get them hooked on reading and keep them as readers.”
Following Soderberg Downing’s talk with the students, she stuck around to answer more questions and speak to them.
Students were also able to order signed and personalized copies of Soderberg Downing’s books which will be delivered to them the week of March 1.
