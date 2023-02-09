 Skip to main content
Milaca elementary students embark on a reading road trip

Milaca Elementary School students were full of excitement at the February I Love to Read month kick-off pep fest on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

The start of February at Milaca Elementary School also means the start of I Love to Read Month and the school’s annual read-a-thon.

This year, the theme of I Love to Read month is reading road trip. The theme connects an element of the curriculum taught to the students in their geography classes with a book by author Erin Soderberg Downing who will be visiting the school later this month.

