Milaca elementary students embark on a reading road trip

The start of February at Milaca Elementary School also means the start of I Love to Read Month and the school’s annual read-a-thon.
This year, the theme of I Love to Read month is reading road trip. The theme connects an element of the curriculum taught to the students in their geography classes with a book by author Erin Soderberg Downing who will be visiting the school later this month.
“We always try to connect it to some type of curriculum, so it fits in well with geography and the kids learning the United States. But also, one of the books that Erin Soderberg Downing wrote is called “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Peach Pie,” and in that story, the family goes on a road trip with a food truck. So, it worked really well to have those things together,” Milaca Elementary School’s Media Specialist Mary Jo Vickers said.
Erin Soderberg Downing is a Minnesota based author with over 50 published children's, tween, and teen fiction books. She grew up in Duluth and has also worked for Nickelodeon and has experience as a book editor.
“She is very charismatic. A few years ago, when she wrote “The Peach Experiment,” the very first book, she was willing to do virtual visits with schools that were in the path the Peach family would travel on the road trip,” Vickers said. “We were able to have Milaca be one of those schools. She is very engaging, I can’t wait to meet her in person.”
I Love to Read month also features a read-a-thon in which the students are encouraged to collect pledges and donations for the Milaca Area Pantry.
Each student will take home a reading calendar to record the minutes they spend reading on one side, and to record the pledges they receive on the other.
“We call it a dollar challenge because if they get a dollar from a person, that’s great. We collect the money from the kids at the end of the month and we give it to the Milaca Area Pantry,” Vickers said.
Last year, the elementary school raised $4,291. However, the school does not have a set goal for how much it raises for the pantry.
“Last year we raised over $4,000, and we always say ‘wouldn’t it be great if we can beat that?’ But we will take whatever people feel in their hearts to give,” Vickers said.
To incentivize the students to read throughout the month and collect pledges, the Milaca PTO is offering gift certificates and other rewards to the students who meet their reading goals.
According to Vickers, the school is very grateful for the support of the community and for the PTO for obtaining the reading incentives for the students.
“The reading incentive is all about bringing the joy of reading to our students and for them to see how fun it is. Hopefully, we will continue to develop lifelong readers,” Vickers said.
To kick-off I Love to Read month, introduce the students to the read-a-thon, and tell them about upcoming author visit, the elementary school held a pep fest on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
At the pep fest, the students screamed out their class cheer, and watched as their teachers performed rap songs to some of their favorite books.
Elementary Principal Steve Voshel and Vice Principal Jeff Meyer rapped along to the book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.” Multiple other elementary school teachers joined in to rap along to other familiar books such as “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “The Foot Book,” and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”
I Love to Read month and the read-a-thon will wrap-up at the end of February.
