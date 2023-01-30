The work Clay Anderson and Abby Anderson have put in to get to their respective points of their high school career is abundant.

Sports M AAA award winners 2.jpg

Clay Anderson was selected to represent the Wolves as their AAA Award winner.

Both standout as three-sport athletes, Abby Anderson for swimming, basketball and track while Clay Anderson suited up for the football team, wrestles and plays baseball, the countless hours are paying off as each are integral parts of the programs they share their talents with.

Sports M AAA award winners.jpg

Joining Clay Anderson, Abby Anderson was also selected to be an AAA Award winner for Milaca.
Load comments