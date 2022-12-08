Milaca basketball coach Kaleb Anderson pulled no punches as to why the team struggled in the season opening 60-47 loss to St. Francis, Dec. 1 on the road.
“We just did not show up offensively,” said Anderson.
The Wolves, sans senior guard and three-year varsity starter in Peyton Hunt, who missed the game due to illness, shot just under 22 percent for the night while hitting three out of 26 attempts from three in the 13-point defeat to the Saints. The game between the Saints and Wolves was the first contest of the double dip of Milaca and Saints basketball with the girls teams playing afterwards.
Missing Hunt played a role in the loss, said Anderson but the coach believed it was still a very winnable contest.
“It definitely hurt. You can’t lose a guy like that and go ‘hey, no big deal’ but we are not going to hang out hats on that; we could have done it without him.”
Though fighting to convert on the offensive end, the Wolves kept it close in the first half, battling with the Saints to trail just by two at 21-19 following a 7-2 run as 7:20 remained in opening frame.
Over the remainder of the half, Milaca scored just four more points as it found itself trailing by 13 points into the break.
“The first half was the issue,” said Anderson with the Wolves mustering just 23 points.
St. Francis ballooned its lead to 16 points right out of the break before Milaca started to battle back, keyed by senior point guard Lewis Wolbert.
Wolbert, tasked with checking St. Francis’ North Dakota basketball commit in Matthew Bothun, limited the 6-foot-9 forward while finding his own offense as a three-pointer by Wolbert cut the lead to 41-34.
“He didn’t do it alone, it was a team defense and a concept we were using, but we put it together really well,” said Anderson as the Wolves held the Bothun 11 points below his last’s year average of 26 points per game at 15.
Free throws by Wolbert just moments later had Milaca within 45-41 with 6:45 left in the contest.
The Saints responded to build the lead back up to double digit after a 7-0 spurt but the Wolves again cut it to single digits at 54-47 with 72 second left in the game.
“The inexperienced showed right away and it looked like we’re not quite ready for this yet, but they picked it up quick and fought back multiple times,” said Anderson.
However, that was as close as Milaca got, having St. Francis score the final six points of the game to win it. The game was played with a 35 second shot clock, in preparation for next year in which all Minnesota State High School League basketball games will feature the timer on possessions.
Wolbert was the lone wolf to score in double digits for Milaca with 21 points while he pulled down 12 rebounds and added six steals in the loss. Kyle Martin was the next leading scoring for the Wolves with eight points and eight rebounds.
Defeated in the opener, the Wolves were eager to get back to the hardwood to work out the kinks in the offense, said Anderson.
“The good news is that its game one. We feel pretty excited we got some ideas to be able to fix some of those issues,” he said.
Milaca did not have to wait long before the chance to demonstrate the solutions as the Wolves traveled to Braham two days later.
Milaca dominates Bombers
After struggling from the field in the loss to St. Francis, the Milaca offense made sure the poor shooting didn’t carry over into the afternoon contest versus the Braham Bombers.
Getting ahead by as many as 41 points, the Wolves coasted to a victory, scoring 83 points in a 40-point victory over the Bombers. Milaca shot over 50 percent from the field in the contest, a stark contrast to the opener versus St. Francis.
The Wolves built an early lead and never looked back, leading 55-38 into half on the way to the blowout.
Wolbert again had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Martin and Trace Hasz each had 14 points in the win. Playing a big role in the victory was Braden Taylor, who scored 12 points but had a 40+ point differential during his time on the court for the Wolves to lead the team.
At 1-1, a third straight road game was up next for the Wolves with a trip on Dec. 6 to Royalton.
Milaca next will return home on Dec. 8 for its home opener on Dec. 8, taking on Ogilvie at 7 p.m. in the Wolves’ den.
