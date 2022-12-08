Sports M BBB falls in opener.jpg

Jaeger Ash defends a drive by a St. Francis player during the 13-point loss to the Saints on Dec. 1 on the road. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Milaca basketball coach Kaleb Anderson pulled no punches as to why the team struggled in the season opening 60-47 loss to St. Francis, Dec. 1 on the road.

“We just did not show up offensively,” said Anderson.

