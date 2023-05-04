Milaca DAC wins MOHR choice award for community activity

The Milaca branch of the Mille Lacs County Area DAC was presented with the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) Choice Award for its Hello, Neighbor program on Wednesday, April 26. Back row from left to right are Mike Burke a board member of MOHR, DAC administrative assistant Debby Landis, Dac client Sarah, and DAC client Sean. In the front row is DAC client Jackie and staff member Jamie.
The Mille Lacs County Area DAC’s Milaca site earned a distinguished award this past March for its “Hello, Neighbor” program within the community.
The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) Choice Award is an award that recognizes MOHR members and highlights exceptional programs.
This year, the Milaca DAC earned the Choice Award for its Hello, Neighbor program. It is the first award granted to the Mille Lacs County Area DAC from MOHR.
Hello, Neighbor was created by the Milaca DAC after it discovered not as many people within the Milaca community knew what it was and what it did for some of Milaca’s community members.
The Mille Lacs County Area DAC has been in the community for over 50 years, and Milaca’s Hello, Neighbor program helps community businesses and members get to know the DAC.
On a rotational basis, staff members help clients make a card for an area business alongside a gift basket with treats and other goodies. After it is all put together, a staff member and clients walk to a nearby, often unsuspecting, business to deliver the card and gift basket.
The location of the Milaca DAC - near downtown - assists with Hello, Neighbor because it allows for those in wheelchairs or who use walkers to participate in the activity as well.
Hello, Neighbor originally began in 2016 and the Milaca DAC has made over 60 visits in that time frame.
On Wednesday, April 26, Milaca’s Select Urgent Care was the most recent business to be greeted by Hello, Neighbor.
Select Urgent Care staff was greeted by three DAC clients with a gift basket of chips and dip, and a hand drawn card signed by DAC clients and staff.
According to DAC Administrative Assistant Debby Landis, in the DAC application for the MOHR Choice Award, Hello, Neighbor helped DAC clients learn about giving while building connections with the community. It also put faces behind the DAC name for businesses.
The DAC clients who participate in Hello, Neighbor are also able to learn about different businesses including the opportunity to play the drums at the piano at The Witchdoctor or meet the artist behind Abby Lingle Pottery.
DAC client Dennis really enjoyed the opportunity to visit The Witchdoctor with Hello, Neighbor.
“I like it. They took us to play the drums. That was fun,” Dennis said.
Another DAC client, Devonna, enjoyed making cookies for NorthBound Dental’s Hello, Neighbor gift basket.
“We made cookies. We put them in a basket and bring them to someone (NorthBound Dental). They were M&M cookies, we like those a lot,” Devonna said.
Following the Hello, Neighbor visit to the Select Urgent Care on Wednesday, April 26, Mike Burke from MOHR presented the Milaca DAC staff and clients with the Choice Award.
All members of the Milaca DAC then celebrated the award and its Hello, Neighbor program with cookies and other treats.
