Milaca DAC wins MOHR choice award for community activity

The Milaca branch of the Mille Lacs County Area DAC was presented with the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) Choice Award for its Hello, Neighbor program on Wednesday, April 26. Back row from left to right are Mike Burke a board member of MOHR, DAC administrative assistant Debby Landis, Dac client Sarah, and DAC client Sean. In the front row is DAC client Jackie and staff member Jamie.

The Mille Lacs County Area DAC’s Milaca site earned a distinguished award this past March for its “Hello, Neighbor” program within the community.

The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) Choice Award is an award that recognizes MOHR members and highlights exceptional programs.

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

An error occurred