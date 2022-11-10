Though seeing its season come to an end in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals by a 3-0 margin to St. Cloud Cathedral on Nov. 1 on the road, there was some good news for the Milaca volleyball team.
Namely, coach James Taylor being named Section 6AA Coach of the Year, joined by Cana Mach and Maggie Westling, who claimed spots on the All-Section team for the Wolves.
When told of the selection, Taylor was honored, especially with some of the proud programs in the section.
“It’s an outstanding section and the award is voted on by the coaches so I think that is what makes it really neat,” he said.
As for when the team heard the news, no one questioned the pick, said senior outside hitter Neelie Zens.
“When we found out that he won Section 6AA coach of the year, we were all proud,” she said.
“We all were super proud because not only did he deserve it, but he has worked so hard of turning the Milaca volleyball program into what it is now.”
Taylor helped the Milaca team, a squad that lost 12 seniors from the 2021 product that went 23-7 and lost in the Section 6AA Semifinals, hold steady as the team finished with 17 wins and a section victory over Pierz.
It was a team effort to get back to this point, said Taylor.
“I have to give the kids credit too. In the summer we didn’t look that fantastic and we were able to pull it together,” he said.
Joining Taylor was Westling and Mach, who both picked up spots on the All-Section team thanks to their play in the two postseason contests. The junior in Westling totaled 20 kills, five aces and eight digs in the two games while Mach added 26 digs and four aces in the two games.
“It’s nice recognition for those kids. Sometimes they are your all-conference type players like Maggie or sometimes its just a kid at the end of the season playing at their peak,” said Taylor of the selection of the duo, who will both return to the squad next season for the team.
Cathedral ends season
Cathedral made quick work of the Wolves, romping to 25-12, 25-14 and 25-16 set victories for the sweep to end Milaca’s season.
“They definitely came ready to do something in the playoffs,” said Taylor. “Their serving was tough and they got us out of system.”
Westling had seven kills in the match, Mach had 16 digs while Brianna Pap and Grace Hasz combined for 12 assists.
Milaca ended the year with a final tally of 17-11.
The Wolves will now say goodbye to eight seniors as the team heads into the offseason.
“We definitely are going to be missing those seniors,” said Taylor.
Zens, Pap, Athena Burma, Ahnna Elbert, Ella James, Shaina Christensen, Emma Larsen and Sara Waurio make up the Milaca eight who will depart from the team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.