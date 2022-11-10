Though seeing its season come to an end in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals by a 3-0 margin to St. Cloud Cathedral on Nov. 1 on the road, there was some good news for the Milaca volleyball team.

Sports M VB Taylor wins section COY.jpg

Milaca’s James Taylor was named Section 6AA Volleyball Coach of the Year for his work with the Wolves this season. 

Namely, coach James Taylor being named Section 6AA Coach of the Year, joined by Cana Mach and Maggie Westling, who claimed spots on the All-Section team for the Wolves.

