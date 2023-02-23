Milaca City Council fills vacancy

During its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, the Milaca City Council voted to appoint Laurie Gahm as the new member of the council to fill the vacancy declared in the January meeting.
The vacancy was a result of the previous mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen’s resignation in July 2022 and council member Dave Dillan assuming the role of acting mayor.
Now as elected mayor, the council seat Dillan previously occupied remained open which led to the announcement of the vacancy.
Since the declaration of the vacancy, one applicant filed for the open seat and was chosen as council member.
Gahm was a previous council member in Milaca for a four year term. She has been a resident of Milaca for 45 years and is currently on the city’s planning commission.
In her application, Gahm provided her reasons for applying and wanting to return to the council.
“I love Milaca and want what is best for Milaca. I care about how it looks and how to most make it appeal to individuals and businesses,” Gahm wrote in her application. “I want a healthy, happy, clean city for our city residents.”
Gahm also stated in her application that her previous experience as a nurse taught her how to get along with people, conflict management, and communication skills.
Gahm will assume her role as a council member during the next city council meeting on March 16.
