Milaca City Council faces rezoning controversy during meeting

A rezoning request near Heggies Pizza in Milaca caused quite a controversy during the city council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The request was made by Eric and Jill Hardy looking to rezone their property from an R-2 residential single and twin family district to an R-3 multiple family residential district.
The property is eight acres and located at 420 10th Street NE. neighboring the Heggies Pizza facility and multiple single family homes located on Sixth Ave. NE.
While currently zoned as R-2, the property is guided as industrial on the Planned Land Use Map in the city’s comprehensive plan.
In rezoning the property to an R-3 multiple family residential district, it would allow the construction of new apartment buildings which, according to developer Jared Worth at the meeting, would be more beneficial financially due to construction costs for single family homes.
However, multiple households neighboring the property also attended the meeting with concerns and questions about how rezoning will affect the neighborhood.
In the rezoning application and the informational letter sent to all of the neighboring properties of 420 10th Street NE., was a potential site plan for the property outlining four 24-unit apartment buildings.
The site plan was provided in the application for rezoning as a hypothetical idea for what could be built on the property if rezoned and is not an official plan. However, the plans created multiple concerns for neighbors.
Milaca resident and neighbor to the Hardy property Angela Garrett shared her concerns with the council. She said that many of the households near the property were against the rezoning and the apartment building proposed for the property.
Garrett had attended the planning commission meeting on Dec. 5 where the topic was first discussed and shared that the commission had considered additional affordable rental housing in the area was a necessity. However, Garrett said she has conducted research for vacant housing in the area and found 96 vacant residences in Milaca, which she felt meant the need for housing was minimal.
Garrett also said that if the apartment buildings were to be built, they would take away from the small town charm of Milaca and create an “eyesore” for the community and it out of character for the city. She also believed that the apartments would cause a depreciation in property value for all of the neighbors of the buildings.
Garrett also had concerns about traffic increasing on Sixth Ave. and drainage as many of the neighboring properties also have issues with flooding due to the clay soil, lack of drainage in the area, and spots of elevated land.
Brenda Follmuth, another neighboring resident to the Hardy property, shared Garrett’s concerns and also shared a concern for increased crime if the apartments are to be built.
Follmuth also said there was another property down the road from the Hardy property already zoned for R-3 development and was confused as to why the developers for the apartments chose the Hardy property over one already zoned for its needs.
Multiple other households neighboring the Hardy property also shared similar concerns to Garrett and Follmuth.
To address Follmuth’s concern of increased crime if apartments were to be built on the property, Milaca’s Chief of Police Quinn Rasmussen said he had compared the crime rates of other cities with similar apartment complexes to one preexisting in Milaca and found that the complexes had an average of 12 and one half police calls per year. Therefore, he felt an increased crime rate would not be an issue if the apartment buildings are to be built.
Council member Norris Johnson helped to address some of the concerns in regards to this property being chosen rather than the pre-existing R-3 property by saying that the market for the land follows its demand. Therefore, the request to rezone the Hardy property is following the demand of the buyer despite the dire of the neighbors.
Mayor Dave Dillan then shared his thoughts on the issue, saying he understood the concerns, however, he feels there is a need for additional, affordable rental housing in the Milaca area and he wants to do what is best for the city, and that by approving the rezoning of this property, the council can help alleviate that need.
Following the discussions of the rezoning and community concerns of the proposed apartment buildings, the Milaca City Council approved the first reading of the rezoning request for the Hardy property to R-3 residential. If no additional changes to the resolution are made during the second reading, the rezoning will go into effect.
If the rezoning goes into effect, additional plans and options will be explored for what could be developed on the property. The developer is not bound to the apartment buildings originally proposed, and the property could be developed for any permitted use up to the maximum allowed by the zoning code.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.