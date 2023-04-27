Milaca City Council considers chicken ordinance at April meeting

During the Milaca City Council meeting on Thursday, April 20, the council considered and denied an ordinance to allow chickens within city limits.
Ordinance number 504 would have amended the general regulations within Milaca’s Code of Ordinances to allow up to four chickens per single family dwelling within the city. Roosters would remain prohibited.
The ordinance was originally proposed in October after Dan Hollenkamp and a group of other Milaca residents presented the council with a petition. However, it was tabled at that time by the council to allow for further research, discussion, and adjustments.
The updated ordinance outlined the requirements for owning and caring for the chickens within the city, including the chicken coop construction details, chicken runs, food storage, disposal, and more.
The ordinance also included details on applying for a permit to own the chickens and build a chicken coop.
Despite the additional research and changes to the ordinance proposed in October, the Milaca City Council denied the ordinance 4-1 in a roll call vote, maintaining the ban on chickens within city limits.
Following discussions and the denial of the chicken ordinance, the Milaca City Council continued with its remaining business for its April meeting.
Oath of Office
Laurie Gahm took the oath of office to take her place on the Milaca City Council. Gahm was appointed by the council to fill its open seat which became vacant following the election of Dave Dillan as mayor. Gahm was originally appointed to the open seat during the February city council meeting, but was unable to attend the March meeting due to a vacation planned before she applied for the position.
Donations
The Milaca City Council approved the following donations:
- A donation of $5,000 from Town and Country Finance towards the city parks fund.
- A donation of $1,500 from Jerry and Ingrid Lang towards the Veteran’s Memorial.
Public hearing: public nuisance abatement
The city council held a public hearing concerning three properties being issued a public nuisance abatement. All three properties were marked as a public nuisance due to the continue accumulation of discarded or unused machinery, household appliances, automobile bodies, or other materials in a manner that is conducive to the harboring of vermin such as mice or snakes, the overgrowth of vegetation among the items in a way that creates a health or safety hazard. Each property owner received ample warnings, direction, and opportunity of the nuisance, but did not take care of the issues. Each property owner now has 20 days to take care of the issues before further action is taken in district court.
Public works transfer of funds
The Milaca Public Works department requested a transfer of funds from its public works reserve fund to the general fund in the amount of $41,000. The transfer of funds would allow the department to purchase new snow removal equipment such as plows and snow blowers. Purchasing the new equipment now will ensure it arrives before the next winter season.
Fire department quotes
The Milaca Fire Department presented the city council with two quotes for lights for its UTV. The council approved the lesser quote from North Central Bus and Equipment in the amount of $4,452.95. The fire department also presented the council with a quote for a radio for its UTV from Motorola Solutions in the amount of $3,696.48 which the council approved.
Grant request: Milaca archery
The Milaca archery team through Milaca Public Schools requested a grant from the city’s gambling fund to assist the program with paying for 37 of its team members to travel to nationals and compete. The funds would offset some of the costs for families and the teammates’ travel costs. The council approved the amount of $750 to go towards the archery team which equates to approximately $20 per student traveling.
