Milaca City Council approves reduction in its 2023 levy

Milaca City Council held its truth in taxation public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 14 where the council approved the city’s levy for 2023 at a negative 1.71 percent.
Taxpayers within the city were given the opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the city’s budget and levy information during the state-mandated hearing.
According to the city’s budget for 2023, the largest sources of revenue for the city come from intergovernmental services, charges for services, sales from city businesses, and taxes.
On the other hand, the largest expenditures for the city are its operating expenses, public safety, and capital outlay.
The two funds being levied for 2023 are the general fund and the debt service fund.
The general fund will see an increase of almost 19 percent or $115,139 compared to 2022. However, the debt service fund will see a decrease of 38.52 percent or $131,348, creating a decrease in the levy of $16,209 from 2022 or negative 1.71 percent.
Some of the changes made in the preliminary budget which allowed for the decrease in the levy for 2023 were the removal of the RecFest budget as the event moved to a 501(c)3 private nonprofit, the removal of airport projects, a decrease in worker’s compensation and liability insurance, reducing the cost of mulch for the library to $2,000, updated health insurance, airport fuel sales increased, and increased revenue for interest.
The final budget and levy were approved by the Milaca City Council during the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 following the truth in taxation public hearing.
