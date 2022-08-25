 Skip to main content
Milaca celebrates anniversary with new downtown mural

New Milaca mural.jpg
The new mural is located across the street from Teal’s Market on the side of Milaca Jeweler’s building in Alfred Olson Park. There will be an official unveiling ceremony for the mural on Friday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. to kick off the city’s 125th anniversary celebration.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

The City of Milaca recently announced the upcoming unveiling ceremony for a new mural depicting the history and landmarks of the city.

The mural comes just in time for the city’s 125th anniversary celebrations with the unveiling set for Friday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. before other celebrations take place in Rec Park.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

