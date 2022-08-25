Milaca celebrates anniversary with new downtown mural

The City of Milaca recently announced the upcoming unveiling ceremony for a new mural depicting the history and landmarks of the city.
The mural comes just in time for the city’s 125th anniversary celebrations with the unveiling set for Friday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. before other celebrations take place in Rec Park.
The process to commission the mural began in November of 2021 when Milaca’s city manager, Tammy Pfaff, asked the city council to apply for a grant for funding.
With the council’s approval, Pfaff took the next steps to apply for the grant through the Minnesota East Central Regional Arts Council and a legislative appropriation of the arts and cultural heritage arts fund.
By March 2022, the City of Milaca received word that they were the recipients of the grant and they began to look at quotes for artists to complete the mural.
The city council considered two different artists for the project, Lili Lennox and Greg Preslicka. From which the council made the decision to go with Lennox as the artist.
Once Pfaff and the council got the go-ahead with the grant, they also formed a committee to be in charge of creating the mural and deciding what would be depicted in it.
The committee then reached out to the Milaca Area Historical Society and Milaca Public Schools for ideas and what they wanted to see in the mural.
“It was hard to decide what to include because there’s a lot of history in Milaca,” Pfaff said.
Eventually, the committee came to the consensus that they wanted to incorporate a tree to represent Milaca’s logging history, the Rum River, and the four seasons as the definitive elements included in the mural.
One of the requirements of the grant was that the mural must include some form of a native element from nature to represent the city. From that requirement, flowers were chosen.
After the base elements of the mural had been decided, the committee and their partners dove deeper into the history of Milaca and the other landmarks that make Milaca unique.
They went through multiple renditions of the mural each depicting different historical landmarks of the city and different placements of them.
In the end, the design the city council decided to go with depicted, from left to right, the current First National Bank of Milaca building, the original First National Bank of Milaca building, snow skiing on the Rum River, both the old and new water towers in town, the tree in the center stating the year the city began to the present year (1887-2022) above the town name and the saying “125 years and still strong,” kayaking on the Rum River, a concert at the bandshell in Rec Park, and lastly the new Veterans Memorial in Trimble Park.
Once the design of the mural had been decided and finalized came the decision of where to put the mural where it would be the most visible.
The place that came to mind for Pfaff and the committee was the Milaca Jeweler’s building next to Alfred Olson Park.
The city went to owners Ron and Mary Schroeder for permission to put the mural on the side of their building.
“They were all for it,” Pfaff said. “They were thrilled with what we had come up with.”
With the location and the design decided, the mural was placed onto panels which would then be hung on the side of the building.
The decision to go with panels for the mural was due to the stucco on the building which would have made it difficult for the artist to work on. By using the panels, it allows the city the ability to move the mural if something were to happen. The panels were also made to be resistant to graffiti to help protect it from any vandalism that may occur.
The total cost of creating the mural for the City of Milaca was $8,860, but the grant covered the majority of the costs at $7,133 leaving the city to cover the remaining $1,727.
The unveiling ceremony will take place at Alfred Olson Park located across the street from Teal’s Market on Second Ave. SW. starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The city has invited multiple Minnesota legislators, of which one senator has confirmed to attend, and the Minnesota East Central Regional Arts Council to the unveiling ceremony.
To learn more about the artist of the mural, Lili Lennox, visit her website at http://www.gildedlili.com/lili .
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.