The Milaca boys basketball team is heading to the Target Center.

Sports M BBB heads to TC.jpg

The Milaca boys basketball team will be heading to Target Center on Jan. 3 to face the Holdingford Huskers in chance to play on the same court as some of the biggest names in the National Basketball League.

Given the opportunity to compete on the same court as the Minnesota Timberwolves, the hometown Wolves couldn’t pass up the chance, as Milaca will head to Minneapolis on Jan. 3 to battle on the hardwood versus the Holdingford Huskers.

IMG-4653.JPEG
