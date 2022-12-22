The Milaca boys basketball team will be heading to Target Center on Jan. 3 to face the Holdingford Huskers in chance to play on the same court as some of the biggest names in the National Basketball League.
The Milaca boys basketball team is heading to the Target Center.
Given the opportunity to compete on the same court as the Minnesota Timberwolves, the hometown Wolves couldn’t pass up the chance, as Milaca will head to Minneapolis on Jan. 3 to battle on the hardwood versus the Holdingford Huskers.
Setting up the trek down to Target Center, Milaca coach Kaleb Anderson thought it would be a great opportunity for the team.
“I had actually heard about it through a connection of a connection, Somebody who had played there, and my initial question was why not us?” he asked.
Doing some digging, Anderson found out that it was as simple as reaching out to the Timberwolves and seeing availability was for a possible game. After figuring out the scheduling part, Milaca was in.
“We jumped on board and said count us in,” said Anderson. ‘We took what we could, scheduled it away and honestly, it was as simple as that.”
Presented the chance to play on the same court as some of the biggest names in the game of basketball is going to be exciting for the team, said senior forward Jaeger Ash.
“It’s just fun,” he said. “We get to go out there and experience something that not everybody gets to experience.”
Anderson agreed, referencing his older brothers and their chance to do something similar.
“My older brothers went to the state championship in high school and got to play at the target center and they still talk about it to this day and how enjoyable it was,” he said, as the coach aims to get every Milaca player some time on the court during the special night.
Turning to the opponent, Milaca will battle with the Huskers, who sat at 1-3 prior to Dec. 22. Holdingford isn’t going to be taken lightly by the Wolves, said Anderson
“We’re going to treat them with as much respect as possible,” he said adding that the team had played a tough schedule to the point.
Nerves will for sure play a role in the contest between the Wolves and Huskers as the two teams will take to the bigger stage. Ash doesn’t look as that as a viable excuse for Milaca to come away with anything other than a victory.
“It will be different but it will be new for them too. It will be new for all of us,” he said.
The contest is scheduled for Jan. 3, as all three levels of the Milaca boys basketball team will play. The Wolves get started with the C-Team at 5 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 6 and varsity tipping off at 7.
Tickets are $30 for the contest and features a ticket to a future Minnesota Timberwolves game.
“It’s a cool deal. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity,” said Anderson.
