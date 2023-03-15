Milaca's Lewis Wolbert rises up for the shot during the Section 6AA Semifinals versus the Mora Mustangs. The Wolves, aided by Wolbert's 20 points, picked up the 69-68 win on Wednesday, March 15, keeping their season alive.
Down to the wire, the Milaca boys basketball team needed its players to step up in crunch time in the Section 6AA Semifinals versus Mora on Wednesday, March 15, at St. John’s University.
Good thing for the Wolves, the clutch gene flows through the team, as Milaca stepped up big to close out a 69-68 win against the Mustangs to move on to the section final. The win was a minor upset in favor of Milaca as the Wolves were the third seed and Mora the second.
Wolves coach Kaleb Anderson had strong feeling in the game that had 20 lead changes that if the game was on the line, Milaca would seize the victory.
“It came down to who was going to finish,” he said. “I’ve said it all year, we have the most clutch team you can imagine.”
Though the game opened up with the teams trading punches, the Wolves first gained momentum and pushed to a 24-15 lead following a Lewis Wolbert 3-pointer just under midway through the first half. Milaca’s lead grew to as big as 11 points before the Mustangs chipped away at the lead to trail by seven points into the break.
Second chance points loomed large in the opening half with Milaca outscoring the Mustangs by a 11-0 tally.
Back for the second half, the Mustangs made their move, galloping out of the break with six straight points in the opening minute to trim the lead. Milaca answered but the quick run energized Mora as the Wolves readied to gear up for a grind for the remainder of the contest.
Trading leads back and forth, it wasn’t until a big-time three by Wolbert with 2:39 left in the game put the Wolves ahead for good. Milaca led 61-60 following the make, where the team saw the margin grow to three points on the ensuing possession after a Trace Hasz layup stretched the advantage.
Mora did not go away quietly, staying within a single possession despite Milaca nailing five of its six attempted free throws, making it a 68-65 lead with four seconds left in the game.
Inbounding the ball and looking for the 3-pointer to tie, the pass was intercepted by Hasz, sealing the game after another converted foul shot by the senior forward to give Milaca a two possession lead. Mora’s three-pointer at the buzzer played no role in the outcome of the game as the Wolves had already secured the victory.
Wolbert came up big for Milaca as the senior nailed all four of his attempts from distance and hitting big shots when Milaca needed them, coming up with a clutch 20 points in the win. Hasz and Hunt added strong totals with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Milaca moved to 23-6 after the win.
Up next is a rematch against the Albany Huskies (28-1), who beat Sauk Centre, 63-49 in the other semifinal contest. Albany is the top-seed in the section.
Having gone against the Huskies twice on the season, both resulting in losses, Anderson has a good idea of what to expect from the Granite Ridge foe.
“They are a high floor, low ceiling team. Which means, when they play bad, their bad isn’t very bad,” he said.
In order to hand Albany just their second loss of the season, Anderson knows it will be a challenge, but believes the Wolves are capable of winning the battle of the dogs.
“It’s going to take everything we got, and we know that we can do it, so we are looking forward to it. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
Milaca and Albany will play on Friday, March 17, at St. Cloud State University for the Section 6AA Championship. The game is slated to tipoff at 7 p.m. in the showdown.
If Milaca is able to win, the Wolves will advance to their first state tournament since 2003.
