IMG_7842.JPG

Milaca's Lewis Wolbert rises up for the shot during the Section 6AA Semifinals versus the Mora Mustangs. The Wolves, aided by Wolbert's 20 points, picked up the 69-68 win on Wednesday, March 15, keeping their season alive. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Down to the wire, the Milaca boys basketball team needed its players to step up in crunch time in the Section 6AA Semifinals versus Mora on Wednesday, March 15, at St. John’s University.

Good thing for the Wolves, the clutch gene flows through the team, as Milaca stepped up big to close out a 69-68 win against the Mustangs to move on to the section final. The win was a minor upset in favor of Milaca as the Wolves were the third seed and Mora the second.

Load comments