Milaca boys basketball coach Kaleb Anderson will not return in 2023-2024 at the helm for the Wolves.
When asked about the reason to step down, Anderson didn’t mince any words about his decision.
“It’s a kids thing,” Anderson said. “Since my daughter was born six years ago, I’ve dealing with how to balance it and it became very difficult these last two years to balance that and be the dad I want to be at home.”
The Wolves are sad to see Anderson go, but supportive, said activities director and former head coach himself in Paul Arens.
“I have been a head coach and I had sacrificed all those years with my kids just being at school until 6:30 and getting home just in time for their bedtimes or not seeing them at all on meet nights,” said Arens. “When he came and talked to me about it, I was completely supportive and totally understood. It’s a family thing.”
Anderson, who took over for Bennett Lerud in 2020, has been coaching the Wolves for the past three seasons on the hardwood. After finishing below .500 in the 2020 Covid-19 affected season, Anderson guided the Wolves to back-to-back seasons with double-digit victories.
The success under Anderson reached a high water mark this past season, where Anderson manned the Wolves to a 23-7 record with the team advancing to the Section 6AA Championship before falling to the eventual state champion Albany Huskies. Milaca set or tied records in regular season wins, three-pointers made in a season, most field goals made in a single season (727), most rebounds in a season (1,095) and highest free-throw percentage (70.8 percent).
“It’s a pretty easy decision but one that is very frustrating cause I don’t want to be done coaching but I know it’s the right thing to do,” said Anderson.
Milaca finishes with an overall record 44-33 under Anderson.
The Wolves will feature a much different look next season on the court as joining Anderson’s departure will be 1,000-point scorers in seniors Peyton Hunt and Lewis Wolbert. Along with Hunt and Wolbert, starters Kyle Martin and Trace Hasz are also gone from Milaca as part of a large season class for the Wolves.
The search to replace Anderson is ongoing, said Arens but trying to match the character Anderson brought to the table will be a tall task.
“He was such a kind coach that kids liked and responded to. I don’t feel that this will be a hard one to fill but finding someone of similar character that can take this program and keep it going in the right direction will.”
Milaca looks to create the posting for the vacancy in the coming week.
