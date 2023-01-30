Milaca’s Seth Noack grapples with his opponent from Albany during the Thursday, Jan. 19 contest versus the Huskies. The Wolves were able to reign supreme in the battle of the dogs, taking the dual by a 51-20 final tally.
Despite bringing in a short list of wrestlers, the Milaca wrestling team figured to be in for a battle on Thursday, Jan. 19 against the Albany Huskies on senior night for the Wolves.
“Albany is a good athletic school and they bring athletes whenever they go somewhere. They only have half a team but they half they do have are competitive kids and good wrestlers,” said Wolves coach Clay Hoeck.
For the matches the Wolves had against Albany, Milaca was tested, resulting in a hard fought 51-20 victory for the Wolves. Winning by 31 points, 30 of those points came via points scored on forfeits by the Huskies.
“They came to wrestle, kudos to those guys for coming out and pushing back and wrestling some tough matches,” said Hoeck.
Kicking off the dual, Albany won at 106-pounds via a decision before Lincoln Starr got the Wolves on a board with a 6-4 win to tie things up at 3-3. A forfeit at 120 by Albany pushed Milaca ahead 9-3.
Rollie Steinbrecher was the next Milaca wrestler to pick up a win in the 138-pound bout via a pin then seeing Albany respond with two wins to take a 20-15 advantage. That lead was short-lived as Caleb Sahlstrom put the Wolves right back in front with a pin in the second round to push his team in front by a single point.
Then came the final wrestling match of the night. Originally on senior night, Clay Anderson, wrestler at 170-pounds feared that he wouldn’t get the chance to showcase his skills in what was the last regular-season home meet for the class of 2023.
“I was kind of disappointed at first,” said Anderson. “Originally, looking at their lineup, it said I wouldn’t have a match.”
However, lucky for Anderson, Albany trotted out an opponent for the senior. Anderson didn’t waste the chance, pinning his opponent in just 1:40 into the match.
“I’m glad it worked out in the end and I was able to get one last win here,” Anderson said.
Though still having four weight classes remaining, the Huskies would forfeit the remainder of the matches, as seniors Jack Nord, Colbee Zens and Logan Ash didn’t get the chance Anderson was fortunate enough to receive.
Still victorious in the meet, the Wolves moved to 8-4 in duals on the season with the win over Albany.
Up next for the Wolves was a possibly Section 7AA matchup, as Milaca battled Aitkin on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a dual that wasn’t completed prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
The Wolves then finished their week of competition with a trip to Melrose to battle Sauk Centre/Melrose on Thursday, Jan. 26 before hosting the Ninth Grade Regional Tournament on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Milaca.
