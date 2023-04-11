Head coach: Dave Wenner
2022 season: Last season saw the Milaca Wolves baseball team take a couple steps in the right direction, picking up more wins than the previous two seasons combined under first year coach Dave Wenner.
“I saw a lot of improvement from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year,” said Wenner. “Towards the end we played some very good teams very tough, including playoffs.”
Milaca ended the season with a loss to Aitkin in the Section 7AA opener by an 8-1 score.
Key Returners: Though losing some key pitchers from the Wolves’ staff last season, the pitching is shaping up to take another step in the right direction, said Wenner.
“I think we have some pretty good depth in pitching this year,” Wenner said. Porter Meyer is the Wolves leading inning eater back from last season as the senior finished with 19 innings pitched.
Along with improved pitching, the Wolves will bring back two of their top hitters in sophomore Bryce Mehrwerth and Meyer.
“We got our best two hitters back from last year, which is fantastic,” said Wenner.
Meyer finished hitting .385, followed closely by Mehrwerth, who hit .300 for the season.
Seniors Jack Nord, Griffin Boldt and Mason Hartung as well as Tanyon Black also look to play key roles for Milaca on the diamond.
What to watch for: Taking a step last year, the Wolves look to continue that growth into the new season.
In order to do that, Wenner looks to play clean ball throughout the season and stay competitive in each contest.
“We want to work hard and be in every game. With baseball, it’s so easy to lose a game opposed to getting beat,” he said. “If we lose a game, we want to make sure a team beats us.”
Milaca hoped to begin the season on April 4, against St. Cloud Cathedral but weather forced that date to be pushed back.
