SSP M BB.jpg

The 2023 Milaca baseball team hopes to continue to move the needle in the right direction into the new season.

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Head coach: Dave Wenner

2022 season: Last season saw the Milaca Wolves baseball team take a couple steps in the right direction, picking up more wins than the previous two seasons combined under first year coach Dave Wenner.

Load comments