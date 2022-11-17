Milaca and Princeton to light up communities with holiday kick-off events after Thanksgiving

Immediately following Thanksgiving day, Milaca and Princeton move to usher in the Christmas season with a weekend of events surrounding Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
Events kick-off Friday evening on Nov. 25 in Milaca with the city’s annual Community Tree Lighting from 5 - 7 p.m.
The event will feature sleigh rides, music, s’mores, cider, hot chocolate, a campfire, the hotdish competition, and photos with Santa.
Santa will be visiting children at the First National Bank of Milaca starting at 3 - 4:30 p.m. for photos. Following his visit at the bank, Santa will be attending the Community Tree Lighting event.
Those who register for the hotdish competition will have a chance to win the 50/50 prize which is based on the total of registration fees. The cost to enter the competition is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Sample cups and spoons will be provided, however, registrants are asked to provide their own tables and serving utensils.
Attendees of Milaca’s Community Tree Lighting event are encouraged to visit participating local businesses of Small Business Saturday by checking out their specials.
The Milaca Arts Council (MAC) will have their holiday boutique and other shops open for the evening. Held inside of the MAC center, MAC the Halls features local artists and other vendors to offer early holiday shopping.
The Milaca Community Tree Lighting will take place at Alfred Olsen Memorial Park across from the First National Bank of Milaca at 195 Second Ave. NW.
For more information about the holiday kick-off events in Milaca, visit the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.milacachamber.com/#!directory/ord=rnd.
Over in Princeton, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 will also include the annual Mini Dazzle Parade and the opening night of Light Up Princeton among various other events around town.
Saturday will kick-off with the Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt starting at the Rustic Depot at 5690 Highway 95 in Princeton.
The scavenger hunt consists of the 12 participating businesses each with a QR code at their location on the windows or doors which will direct participants to the next business. Participants are not required to purchase items at each business but are encouraged to explore each location.
Businesses around Princeton also have the opportunity to participate in the city wide decorating contest to this year’s theme of A Candyland Christmas. Voting for the contest will take place online on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MNPACC.
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ladies Local will have punch cards available at participating businesses. For more information about the punch cards and the businesses participating, visit their website at https://www.ladieslocal.com/.
Starting at 2 - 4:30 p.m., the Princeton Depot Amdahl Room will welcome the new SantaVille with crafts, photos with Santa, and more. Hosted by the Civic Betterment Club, the Princeton Ambassadors, and the City of Princeton, the new SantaVille will also include the American Christmas Lighting Display from 1882-1992, its bubble lights, and the history behind them. Bring a non-perishable item for the Princeton Pantry and receive a free hot chocolate from the Princeton Cub Scouts. The Princeton Depot is located at 101 10th Ave. S.
Following SantaVille, is the annual Mini Dazzle Parade at 5:30 p.m. The parade will run through downtown Princeton starting at Princeton City Hall, moving down First St., and ending at the Princeton Library. The parade will not turn on Rum River Dr. to go past Pizza Pub.
Immediately after the Mini Dazzle Parade will be the Tinsel, Twinkle, Truck or Treat event in the Princeton North Mall parking lot from 6 - 7 p.m. Food trucks, s’mores, a campfire, and more will be available for everyone to enjoy.
Light Up Princeton will begin around the same time as the Tinsel, Twinkle, Trunk or Treat. Opening between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m., the drive-through event will feature a couple of new displays this year including more lights and the addition of an extra tunnel. Kim Young of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce stated that the tiger will also be back on display this year.
Drivers will be asked to line-up on the shoulder of Rum River Dr. near the designated signs. While the event is free, free will donations will be accepted. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Princeton Pantry will also be collected.
Any volunteer group working Light Up Princeton will get to name a non-profit organization to receive half of the donations made each night the display is open. The other half of the donations will go to the Princeton Pantry and Light Up Princeton for the following year.
After its opening night, Light Up Princeton will be open every night through Dec. 25 from 6 - 9 p.m.
For more information about the holiday kick-off events in Princeton, visit the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.Princetonmnchamber.org.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
