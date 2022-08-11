Milaca American Legion honorably discharges old American flags

On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m, the Milaca American Legion post #178 held a flag retirement ceremony in Trimble Park.
The ceremony is done annually as a way to properly dispose of old, worn, and torn American flags that are no longer serviceable.
The legion collects these flags throughout the year from people within the community to provide them with this honorable discharge once a year.
Veterans who bring in their old flags will also receive a new one from the Milaca Legion free of charge.
The ceremony consists of readings from the officers, going down the line of command to establish that the flags are no longer serviceable, should no longer be flown, and should be properly disposed of.
Once each of the officers acknowledged the flags were no longer serviceable, the members of the legion, with the help of local boy scouts, saluted the flags as the first one was disposed of by burning.
This year, the Milaca legion honorably disposed of 134 American flags by burning.
“There’s a proper way to dispose of an American flag. A lot of people didn’t know that. They don’t just throw them in the garbage,” Lew Ratajzak, commander of the Milaca American Legion post #178, said. “We want to make sure people understand that it’s a symbol of our freedom.”
