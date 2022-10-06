 Skip to main content
Milaca 4-H’er reflects on her career in the program for 4-H week

Kaitlyn Scheibout is pictured here at the Minnesota State Fair with one of her prize winning chickens.

 Photo provided

With her final year in the 4-H program nearly complete, Kaitlyn Scheibout took the time to reflect on the 12 years she spent participating in the program.

Now 20 years old living on a farm just outside of Milaca, Scheibout graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in welding she otherwise would not have thought of as a career before her involvement in 4-H.

An error occurred