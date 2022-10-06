Milaca 4-H’er reflects on her career in the program for 4-H week

With her final year in the 4-H program nearly complete, Kaitlyn Scheibout took the time to reflect on the 12 years she spent participating in the program.
Now 20 years old living on a farm just outside of Milaca, Scheibout graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in welding she otherwise would not have thought of as a career before her involvement in 4-H.
“Part of 4-H is being able to go to the State fair, and if I hadn’t gone down to the state fair a couple of years ago, I don’t think I would’ve considered welding as a career option,” Scheibout said.
4-H taught Scheibout a lot of skills she otherwise would not have learned including how to make quilts, knitting, how to handle livestock, and leadership skills.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s a great learning opportunity. It’s taught me perseverance and patience, and I’ve learned a lot of new skills,” Scheibout said. “It’s taught me how to handle livestock, it’s introduced me to different types of livestock, how to show livestock, and I’ve learned how to make quilts… One of the biggest things 4-h has taught me is what it means to be a leader.”
During her time in 4-H Scheibout participated in multiple areas of the program including competing in static events such as quilt making and shop projects to showing poultry and working with committees and the 4-H federation - the overarching organization.
In her time doing static projects Scheibout has won multiple reserve grand champion titles and this year received the grand champion title for a quilt she made and entered into the Mille Lacs County Fair. At the 2021 county fair, Scheibout also took home the grand champion title for a shop project she entered.
Scheibout has had equal success in her time showing poultry at the county fair and the Minnesota State Fair.
“I’ve pretty much been winning top market birds, top meat chickens, and senior showmanship consistently for the last three or four years,” Scheibout said. “I did really well at state this year and ended up taking a reserve champion with a market chicken in the 4-h competition, as well as placing seventh in advanced showmanship at state, which was really cool.”
Despite the awards she has won and the recognition she has received, Scheibout’s favorite memories while in 4-H have been when she was able to help others succeed.
“My favorite memory is when I had a chance to help a fellow 4-H’er out. 4-H’s motto is to make the best better and I think that’s the best part for me is when I can help someone make their best better and we can learn and grow together,” Scheibout said.
4-H has also helped Scheibout find many of her friendships.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends through 4-H. I think all of my current friends were made through 4-H,” Scheibout said.
However, Scheibout’s biggest take away from her 12 years in the 4-H program was the rewards of hard work.
“Hard work has its own reward, and dedication and perseverance will take you a long way,” Scheibout said. “I don’t think I’d have near the work ethic I do if it hadn’t been for 4-H and I definitely wouldn’t have had half the skills.”
When asked what advice Scheibout had for anyone considering joining 4-H, she mentioned that giving the program a shot was the best way to go.
“Give it a shot. Find a partner or a friend because the program is not much fun without someone else, and stick with it for a while because there really is an opportunity for everyone,” Scheibout said.
