Meet new Union-Times community editor

Hello to the communities of Princeton and Milaca! My name is Chloe Smith, the new editor for the Union-Times.
Some of you may already know who I am since I am a Milaca native, however, I am excited to bring the love I have for this community to the forefront as I take on this adventure to share its stories.
Since the time I graduated from Milaca High School and moved off to college, I have missed being involved in this community and being a part of all the love it gives to its people.
In my time since graduating high school in 2018, I attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where I received a degree in English with a minor in multimedia communications. I involved myself in my college marching band, known as the Blugold Marching Band, and spent some time as a copy editor for the student newspaper, The Spectator.
In my free time, I enjoy reading, writing, spending time with my friends and family, and giving my dog all the attention he rightfully deserves.
Now that I have closed the chapter on my college years, I am looking forward to starting this new chapter as your community editor. However, despite my years growing up in and getting to know this community, I still need a little help keeping up with all the events going on in our towns.
Feel free to reach out to me at any time to let me know what kinds of topics you might be interested in reading and what you might like to see covered in the Union-Times. My email is chloe.smith@apgecm.com.
