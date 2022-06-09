Mayor accused of creating hostile workplace

Measures were put in place to limit contact with employees; seat on boards and committees in jeopardy
The council chambers of the Milaca City Council were eerily quite on the evening of May 19.
So eerily quiet, in fact, that one could have heard a pin drop when Mayor Pete Pedersen asked for a motion to approve appointments to a couple city boards and commissions.
In a rare city council procedure, councilors Lindsee Larsen, Cory Pedersen, Dave Dillan, and Norris Johnson sat quiet as the mayor sought a motion to approve the appointments.
Normally, a measure will die for lack of a second of the motion. But on May 19, a motion never came.
It was revealed in a special city council meeting Monday, June 6 that the council’s quiet solidarity came at the advice of City Attorney Damien Toven.
Why? Because Pedersen apparently appointed himself to the city’s tourism board and park board, and approving the appointments would have resulted in a violation of an agreement signed by Pedersen and the City Council in closed session in February.
The basis of this agreement was unveiled at the June 6 special meeting. A discussion regarding Pedersen’s positions on the committee was slated to be discussed in closed session. But Pedersen revealed that he was the subject of a complaint from a number of city employees alleging his presence at certain board and committee meetings created a hostile workplace. Pedersen is the target of the complaint, and state statutes allows for an accused individual to have the matter discussed in open session at the accused’s request.
That’s what Pedersen did on June 6.
At the mayor’s request, Toven outlined the basis of the complaint, and the series of actions taken to date regarding the complaint against Pedersen.
On Jan. 22 of this year, a number of city employees signed a petition requesting that Pedersen resign from his post as mayor. That petition was presented to councilors Larsen, Cory Pedersen, Dillan and Norris Johnson. One of the council members forwarded the petition to Toven. Pedersen did not get a copy of the petition until four days later, Toven said.
As stated, the employees requested that Pedersen resign as mayor. If Pedersen did not agree to resign, the employees requested the City Cuncil formally censure Pedersen, remove him from all boards, committees, and participation in other city-related activities, Toven said. In addition, the employees requested the Council restrict the manner in which he communicated with city staff, he continued. “They articulated in general terms their belief that the mayor had created a hostile environment for at least one, if not multiple employees, and felt that the mayor had acted inappropriately- both in private and in open Council meetings- in a manner that...was hostile, aggressive, or unprofessional,” Toven said.
Toven noted that the complaint also suggested there were incidents involving Pedersen dealing with other individuals within the community that were unprofessional.
“Those were their allegations and that is what they were bringing forth to the council,” Toven said.
With the complaint in hand, the City Council scheduled a closed meeting to take up the issue. The meeting involved personnel matters and was closed in order to protect the identity of those signing the petition. It was the equivalent of a whistleblower case.
During the closed meeting, it became apparent that the four members of the City Council were at a point where they were willing to go into open session and pass a resolution that met the requests of the employees.
In an effort to forego that and to calm down the situation within city hall, an agreement was reached between the mayor and members of the Council that would put into place certain protective provisions for the employees so that the concerns that they raised hopefully would be adequately addressed and relationships could move forward in a positive fashion, Toven said.
The provisions of the agreement signed between Mayor Pedersen and the City Council stipulated that Pedersen would communicate with city staff only by email, not having in-person meetings with city employees regarding city business without having another Council person present, having the mayor bring forth prior to any meetings issues of concern that were on the agenda that needed to be dealt with during a regular meeting so that they were not thrown on at the last second so communication concerns could flow through a third person.
Pedersen, who served on the city’s budget and personnel committees, agreed to step back from his committee assignments, Toven said.
There was also a provision calling for Pedersen to participate with an employee in a League of Minnesota Cities mediation program to try and foster a more positive communication, he said.
After the agreement was signed, Pedersen asked Toven to place in his confidential file a statement saying he was agreeing to the stipulations of the agreement in an effort to try and resolve the matter, but he did not agree with the allegations against him.
Since the agreement was signed, there have been myriad issues raised by city staff and councilors, Toven said.
One of those issues involved Pedersen wanting to be reappointed to the city’s park board and tourism committee- positions that opened up with the May 19 resignation of Councilmember Cory Pedersen because he moved outside the city limits.
A number of city staff members voiced their anger and frustration that Pedersen was still on a couple of committees and also alleged that Pedersen was heard making disparaging statements about some city staff members, Toven said. In addition, since the agreement was signed, there were also new allegations that phone calls were being made to city employees instead of the agreed-upon method of email communications.
Pedersen followed up Toven’s synopsis of the situation to date by saying he was in complete compliance with the agreement.
He said he did call a city employee in regards to the RecFest music festival, but not in regards to city business. The agreement stated Pedersen could reach out to a city employee in regards to RecFest, he said.
He also made a call to City Hall on June 6 seeking an agenda for that evening’s special meeting- something he says he did not receive by email.
He called the police department and public works department in regards to the residential community he lives in as a member of the development’s association- and not for city business, Pedersen continued.
He also reached out to the public works department on one occasion in regards to RecFest, as well, he said.
“I have been accused of doing things outside of this agreement,” Pedersen said.
“I have totally gone by this agreement...which is why I want to make this public,” Pedersen said.
He also wanted to set the record straight because it is his contention that city employees have been discussing the situation with non-employees.
“That was not supposed to have been done,” Pedersen said.
Pedersen also addressed his coming under fire for appointing himself to the park board and tourism committee.
The agreement he signed specifically stated he would step down from the budget and personnel committees, he said. Those were the committees Pedersen was serving on at the time the agreement was signed.
There was no language in the agreement stating he would not be on other committees even though council members said Monday, June 6 that was the intention.
At the time the agreement was signed, there was no knowledge that Cory Pedersen would be resigning from the City Council, thus creating board and committee vacancies.
It was the intention of city staff and members of the City Council that Pedersen would not fill out the remaining seven months of his term in office as a member of any boards, committees or commissions. With that said, the agreement reached between Pedersen and the City Council is not meeting the needs of the employees, Toven said.
That’s in part how the City Council scheduled a special meeting June 6.
“The intent was for you to not be on any boards or commissions,” Councilmember Johnson said.
Johnson suggested the Council remove Pedersen from any boards, committees or commissions he sits on and save the seats for the new council member who will soon be appointed to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Cory Pedersen.
Johnson then made a formal motion to remove Pedersen from his board and committee assignments.
That motion died because it did not receive a second from either Larsen or Dillan.
However, the matter will be on the agenda of the regular city council meeting on June 21.
Toven said during that meeting the Council could have a few choices of action, including: to approve a resolution to remove Pedersen from all boards and committees, impose the conditions of the mayor/City Council agreement, or do nothing.
Pedersen added some items to the June 21 agenda. One item is to consider changing Milaca’s form of government from a “Plan B”.
It should be noted that a Plan B form of government is one with a city council/city manager plan, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.