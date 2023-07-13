 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marching wolves finish with undefeated season

MHS band.jpg
Buy Now

The Milaca High School Marching band finished its 2023 season undefeated after taking first place in its competitive class at every parade. Photo taken at the Milaca Parade Thursday, June 15.

 Chloe Smith

The Milaca High School Marching Band concluded its 2023 season by taking first place in all of its competitively marched parades.

“We were first in our class every time we performed this year. We also had two grand champion awards where we were first overall regardless of class,” band director Andrew Nelson said.

  
Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred