March to me means marching forth

When other people think of the month of March, they think of St. Patrick’s Day or the beginning of spring which, let’s be honest, Minnesota’s spring doesn’t really start until mid-April.
However, when I think of March, I think of March 4, also known as National Marching Band Day.
Why is March 4 National Marching Band Day you ask? Well, when spoken aloud, March 4 sounds an awful lot like march forth.
As a person who spent the majority of her life dedicated to concert bands, pep bands, and marching bands, March 4 holds a special place in my heart.
It reminds me of the hundreds of memories I have from that time in my life, all the lessons I learned, and the friends I made along the way.
My band journey began when I was in fourth grade at Milaca Elementary School and all of the students in my grade were introduced to the different instruments in a concert band.
I had been looking forward to this day since I first learned about the Milaca band program and saw them perform in the school gyms or march down the street in front of my home during the Milaca parade every June.
I remember being so excited to try out all the different instruments, but I was especially excited to try the clarinet. When my mother was still in school, she played the clarinet which inspired me to do the same.
However, when it was my turn to try the instrument that day in fourth grade, I was told I would struggle to play the instrument and any other reed instrument because of the years of braces and retainers I knew I was going to need.
While disappointed, I discovered a different instrument that I would end up carrying with me all the way through my college years. The flute.
I learned how to play at the hands of two amazing directors - Martin Garber and Andrew Nelson. And they must have done a pretty great job based on where I ended up.
In high school I was devoted to the band program - attending as many pep band events and parades as I could - knowing that one day, those days would come to an end for me.
But that day was not going to be the day of my high school graduation.
When I made it to the big hill at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, I knew it wasn’t my time to let go of my marching days, and luckily, I attended a school with one of the largest marching bands in the nation.
The Blugold Marching Band (BMB) with its nearly 500 members welcomed me with open arms, helping me trade my flute and street marching shoes for a piccolo and field shoes.
I joined a very large family of people who all shared a love for marching band and who were all equally as weird as me.
Field marching was an entirely new experience for me. I had to learn how to read drill - the road map for where I would be on the field during shows - a new style of marching, and around 20 new songs.
While challenging, I learned quickly with the help of my fellow piccolo players.
I made strong friendships in the band as we performed and screamed our way through football games, and traveled across the country to perform for various high school bands.
The band even traveled as far as Australia and New Zealand to perform across the bay from the Sydney Opera House and on a cruise ship around New Zealand.
Everything was going amazingly, up until 2020 - I think we all know what happened that year.
The band was left struggling, trying to decide how to proceed from there, but we marched forth. Our director, Randy Dickerson, came up with a plan that would still allow us to perform despite the restrictions.
Though not ideal, the band was split into three separate groups, each performing a different set of songs, and minimal movements and dances to go along with them. At the end of that season, we all performed in our groups for a live televised performance.
Thankfully, the season following, the band was able to return to normal for my final season as a band member.
That year I was also promoted to the role of a rank lieutenant for the piccolo section, which is basically a fancy way of saying assistant section leader.
We once again spent the season marching our hearts out, happy to be performing together out on the field and at football games. Even performing in some recognizable locations like the US Bank Stadium and the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The end of that marching season was an emotional one for me with my college graduation swiftly approaching. I remember my last performance on our home field.
After every performance the BMB made a point to gather together as close as possible to sing the song “What a Wonderful World.” That song became the theme song in a sense for the band, and as we huddled together to sing, tears welled up in my eyes as I said goodbye to my marching career.
After graduation, I moved back home to Milaca where I started my new career as the editor of the Union-Times where you readers have gotten to know me.
But I continue to carry with me the many lessons and memories I learned from marching band along the way, as I march forth through life.
Chloe Smith is the editor of the Union-Times. Reach her at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.