Man puts bleach and juice in woman’s gas tank

Police blue and red lights
A man with a history of making romantic advances towards an employee of a Princeton retail store is facing criminal charges after being accused of totaling thew woman’s vehicle.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott J. Denham of Princeton has been charges with felony first degree damage to property for causing extensive physical damage to the woman’s vehicle.

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

