Man puts bleach and juice in woman’s gas tank

A man with a history of making romantic advances towards an employee of a Princeton retail store is facing criminal charges after being accused of totaling thew woman’s vehicle.
Forty-eight-year-old Scott J. Denham of Princeton has been charges with felony first degree damage to property for causing extensive physical damage to the woman’s vehicle.
Denham is accused of putting bleach and fruit juice in the gas tank of the woman’s vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
That elixir ruined the vehicle, the complaint states.
Denham allegedly put the bleach and juice in the vehicle’s gas tank as retribution for the woman rebuffing his romantic advances.
The two briefly shared a mutual flirtation, the complaint states, but Denham tried to take the situation to a more romantic level.
According to the complaint, the woman told an investigator with the Princeton Police Department that Denham encouraged the woman to break up with her boyfriend- something she said she wasn’t going to do.
Shortly after, the woman was driving down Rum River Drive in Princeton when her vehicle began to malfunction. It soon completely failed, the complaint states.
The vehicle was taken to a nearby auto shop to be evaluated. That’s where it was discovered that there was bleach and fruit juice in the gas tank.
The substances had turned the fuel red and damaged all or almost all the components of the vehicle that the tainted gasoline came in contact with, the complaint states.
Personnel at the repair shop stated the bleach and juice caused permanent damage to the vehicle. The woman’s insurance carrier totaled the vehicle out with a value of $8,627, according to the court records.
Surveillance video from outside the retailer showed someone matching Denham’s description at the woman’s vehicle in the vicinity of the gas tank.
