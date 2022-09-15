Man asleep behind the wheel with finger on the trigger of gun at gas station

Law enforcement converged on the Kwik Trip store in Milaca at about 10 a.m. on Labor Day after an armed man was reported inside a vehicle.
Officers arrived on scene to find Timothy J. Maleska in a running vehicle that was lined up among the store’s gas pumps.
What made the incident out of the ordinary was that Maleska appeared to be asleep or unconscious. In addition, responding officers observed that Maleska had his finger on the trigger of a gun.
Maleska, age 31 of Princeton, has been charged in Mille Lacs County Court with carrying a pistol without a permit, open bottle, and driving after suspension or revocation.
After observing Maleska in the vehicle with the gun, police set up a perimeter for the safety and security of those in the vicinity of Kwik Trip.
Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle and called Maleska’s cellular phone, which was observed by officers next to Maleska and the gun.
The ringing phone woke up Maleska. Officers then moved in to disarm him. After some initial resistance, Malesaka became fully awake, at which time he became cooperative with officers.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court, law enforcement made the safe the gun, which was determined to be a semi-automatic loaded with a magazine of cartridges. One live cartridge was in the firing chamber, the complaint states.
In addition to the gun, Maleska had two guns in his possession, according to the complaint. A search of the vehicle also revealed a half-empty bottle of whiskey.
Maleska, who was in the vehicle of an acquaintance, had a revoked drivers license at the time of the incident.
