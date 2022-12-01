 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rent & Mortgage Contest

Rent & Mortgage Contest


Magic of high school musicals

  • 0
Joe Nathan Column Logo MT

The joy evident on students’ faces at the end of Caledonia Area High School’s recent musical was something every family would wish for their child and children. My experience as a parent, performer and fan of high school musicals, along with research, show that these musicals have immense value. I hope every youngster has the opportunity to participate in at least one of them.

More than 45 people — youngsters grades 6-12 and adults — were involved in Caledonia’s recent production of the fun-filled “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show is full of beautiful melodies and clever, catchy lyrics (lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber).

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred