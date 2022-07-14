Locally produced products find home in new Pease market

Braun’s Market opened its doors for the first time of the Fourth of July
Before the Fourth of July fireworks lit up the sky in Pease, a new small business was busy making its own fireworks for a synchronous celebration on the holiday.
Braun’s Market took the opportunity of the holiday to open its doors for the first time in Pease, just in time for the local celebrations to begin.
Shortly after its opening, Pease Mayor Diane Kiel welcomed owners Tim and Renae Braun into town.
“I would really like to welcome you both to our city. This is a great honor for us, and we’re just grateful you chose this little town to come to,” Kiel said.
Tim and Renae Braun have dreamed of opening a market since they started their farm, and their small market’s beginning got its start in their backyard.
“We’ve been selling a lot of beef and chicken direct off the farm for the last four years or so, and we always thought about having a store on the farm,” Tim Braun said. “The opportunity to purchase this came up where we’ve got the grain storage and the retail space that we can utilize. It was a good opportunity to find this and convert it into something usable.”
While Tim grew up farming in the Princeton area, Renae didn’t have any farming experience growing up in Chanhassen.
“I did not grow up farming. He grew up in Princeton, I grew up in Chanhassen and didn’t really know anything about farming, but I went to school for food science,” Renae Braun said. “I met him (Tim Braun), and I had this dream of raising animals and selling food. So, here we are.”
While the couple grew up and went off to college in different parts of the state, they eventually found their way to each other after their friends got married and they went on a group fishing trip to the Lake of the Woods.
Once the couple began their life together in the Princeton area five years ago, they quickly started their journey to open their own market which is when their backyard market got its start.
Now their market has expanded to their retail space in Pease known as Braun’s Market.
The market sells a variety of products including the beef and chicken raised on the couple’s farm and dry goods such as flour, oatmeal, honey, salsa, and a protein ball mix. They are also planning on adding more items in the near future.
“The beef and chicken is ours, the pork that we will be carrying we do not produce. That will be through a vendor,” Renae Braun said. “We’ll also have maple syrup coming and hot sauces and dry rubs among other things. So, we’re trying to find as much as we can, and if people have feedback or want certain things we’ll do our best to find it.”
“We’re going to continue to add products as it comes to it. We’ve only been open for a while trying to get a feel for everything while we continue to expand,” Tim Braun said.
The main goal for all of the products sold in Braun’s Market is for them to be produced locally or within Minnesota.
“There’s a lot made in Minnesota, there’s a lot of agriculture in Minnesota, but when you’re not from a rural area and you just go to the grocery store to buy your food, it’s pretty easy to make that disconnect between what’s happening with your food and what’s on your plate,” Renae Braun said. “Hopefully, this is a way to help people realize that we’re all working hard, we’re all doing stuff. A lot of this can be made right here.”
It is not just the products Braun’s Market has available for sale that are produced in Minnesota. They also work to try and support other local businesses through the services needed for the market, including the signage they purchased for their building.
All three of the signs found near or in Braun’s Market were locally sourced with their exterior signs made in Foley and the steel sign behind their cash register made in Princeton.
Both Tim and Renae Braun feel that supporting local communities is the main goal of their small business.
“There’s a lot of food made in Minnesota, and just kind of supporting other communities in the state, other families in the state, and our community itself,” Renae Braun said.
“We just want to try to connect consumers with the farm, and that’s been one of my things of making sure we tell the story of what we’re doing on the farm and why we produce good, safe, and nutritious food. That’s just kind of the goal,” Tim Braun said.
Braun’s Market is located at 10 First St. in Pease. They are currently open three days a week - Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m, Fridays from 9 a.m, to 6 p.m, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“As we grow and as people come in, hopefully we’ll be expanding that, but for now it’s just a three day a week thing for us,” Renae Braun said.
To learn more about Braun’s Market, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/braunsmarket/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
