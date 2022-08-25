Local photographer flies high

Jake Callahan captures local beauty
One the thrills of life is making grand plans and then letting fate or destiny or whatever powers that be take over and smash them all to bits. Those bits let you start over, create something new, maybe even something better – a mosaic and tribute to what had been and what can be.
Jake Callahan is in the process of making that mosaic, and he’s having a good time of it. What started as a dream of making films – writing, directing – has morphed into film of a different kind: photography, including drone photography and video.
That’s a spoiler, because this isn’t exactly where Callahan would have pictured himself, say, as a teenager. His family had moved from Anoka to Princeton in high school. “I hated it as a teenager,” Callahan said during a recent interview.
For college, Callahan went right back to the cities. He attended Metropolitan State University in St. Paul for screenwriting. There, he founded a film club and shot plenty of short student films. After graduating, Callahan moved back to Mille Lacs County, “I never saw that happening.”
But circumstances were in favor for Callahan to move back. He could afford a home here. That was in 2013. In 2014, he started picking up the camera for photography. Callahan said because his only experience really had been directing and writing, he had “a lot to learn” stepping behind the camera.
As for what caused the inspiration, he doesn’t really know. Photography was “never a big hobby” for Callahan. But maybe it was living in the place he once despised and seeing it through a different lens – pun totally intended. Country road drives and a new perspective stirred something new in him. He invested in a nice camera, and those country road drives started requiring more stops for just the right angle and that particular sunset.
Callahan got married in 2017, and as their family started growing, it was more “sustainable” to take those drives as a family. As a screenwriter and director, just for a 35-minute short film, it can take five days of 12-hour workdays, and that’s simply the shooting part. That doesn’t include all the stuff that comes after to make movie magic.
As Callahan took more and more landscape photos, he got picked up by the Wyoming Arts Center, now called Hallberg Center of the Arts, in Wyoming, Minn. He has an ongoing exhibit there. Not only that, but Callahan began winning awards in various photography competitions. He’s even gone on to secure a couple grants, including from the East Central Arts Council, the McKnight Individual Artist Grant, and one called the Mid-Career Artist Grant. They’ve been “a huge blessing,” Callahan said. He’s been able to attend a photography workshop, and invested in a new computer with them. The new computer has helped tremendously with editing software, especially as he’s moved into shooting video with his drone.
That’s what Callahan is really excited about right now. “Last year, I switched gears,” he explained. He purchased a drone in 2021, his “rationale” being “to get back into video stuff.” Earlier this year, he obtained his FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification, which is needed in order to sell any prints and footage obtained from the drone.
It’s been thrilling to use the drone to get different, aerial perspectives on the landscape, Callahan said. His FAA certification has allowed the drone side of his photography to become a “legit, actual business at this point.” People have been asking for Callahan’s services for “unexpected things,” he added.
One such thing includes documenting the work of a construction company as a tool for them to use in marketing. He’s also been performing profiles of peoples’ properties. Callahan said he utilizes aerial and ground photos for that. One family in Monticello approached him to take a profile of their family farm that was being sold. Having the video footage and photographs was a way they could preserve their heritage. Callahan loves working with families and companies, but “the North Shore is probably my favorite place to go” for photography and drone work.
But many of his shots come from spontaneity. He will spot hunt occasionally, but sometimes it’s what he comes across with his family while driving that he finds what he has to capture. Callahan said he has to bring his equipment with him, otherwise “I’d be beating myself up if I didn’t.”
Feeling that urge to capture the moment, to try and align what he sees in his mind eye with what the lens sees – when those two match, “it’s the most satisfying thing.” He loves to bring out “the beauty of the country.”
He often does on the shores of Mille Lacs. A few weeks ago, he captured the Northern Lights dancing above the water. His family owns a cabin on Sunset Bay, and going to Mille Lacs has always been part of his life. “It’s my favorite lake on the planet; that place is magic.” He’s been able to capture the Milky Way from their dock as well.
It’s what Callahan hopes to do in the future – continue using his camera and drone to capture those perspectives a person doesn’t always get to see. “I would love to be doing this full-time by 40,” Callahan said. He’s 36 now and well on his way to establishing a business that can support his family, especially with having the drone as part of his toolkit.
Of course, photography is more than just taking a picture – it’s editing. “People get annoyed at the process,” Callahan explained, but “it’s about consistency.” Even if Callahan isn’t out and about with his camera and drone, he tries to edit every day. Right now, he’s balancing this passion project with a full-time, remote position. Not to mention a family life, which includes his wife (who is “super supportive”), and a five- and one-year-old.
Even with all that going on, Callahan manages to have a few other hobbies, one of which includes restoring a 1965 Chevy Corvair. The car is from his grandpa, and working like that helps use a “different part of the brain,” he said. He hasn’t written any screenplays for a while (never say never, though), but he does write songs, and plays guitar and drums.
You can see more of Jake Callahan’s photography and reach him on his Facebook, @jmcallahanphotography, Instagram, @j_callahan_photography, or by going on his website, jcallahanphotography.smugmug.com.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger. She can be reached at alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com.
