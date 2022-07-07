Local livestock exhibitors win BELLE grant

Two Milaca residents have been awarded $500 through the MN State Fair
Two Milaca residents have been awarded the Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) grant through the Minnesota State Fair.
The BELLE grant awards a sum and provides mentors to youth livestock exhibitors who are in their first year of qualifying to participate in the Minnesota State Fair. Funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, the grant is in its second year of operation and aims to help offset the cost of participating in the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The BELLE grant awards $500 to each large animal exhibitor - cattle, swine, horses, sheep, goats, and llamas - and $250 to each small animal exhibitor - rabbits and poultry - who are awarded the grant.
Applicants for the grant must be Minnesota residents and be between the ages of 10 and 18.
This year Olivia Hollenkamp, a dairy cattle exhibitor, and Sawyer Schendel, a swine exhibitor, both from Milaca, have been awarded the grant.
12 year old Sawyer Schendel has been waiting for his chance to qualify for the state fair, and this year he finally has that chance. The BELLE grant is helping him get there.
Sawyer’s mother, Hope Schendel, first found out about the BELLE grant through one of Sawyer’s cousins who had been awarded the grant last year. Hope was then reminded of the grant through a Facebook post and the state fair’s online platform, all of which encouraged her and Sawyer to apply.
During the application process, Sawyer and Olivia Hollenkamp had to write an essay based on questions provided and needed to produce a letters of recommendation. Once awarded, they need to write monthly progress reports for their mentors to keep them up to date on their progress.
After they were awarded the BELLE grant, they were assigned a mentor to help prepare the, and their animals for exhibitions.
Sawyer’s mentor has been giving him tips and tricks to help him raise the pig he plans on showing.
“His mentor has been good about keeping him on track without mom and dad having to tell him to do it,” Hope Schendel said. “So, someone else helping him along the way has been really helpful, and they’re hoping to meet up at an upcoming show. Sawyer’s looking forward to that.”
When Sawyer found out about receiving the grant, he mentioned feeling very excited.
“I was really excited when I received it cause I think it’ll help me out a lot,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer is hoping to show his pig named Dolly at the fair this year.
“I lead a red pig with floppy ears, her name is Dolly. I want to take her to the state fair, and hopefully get a blue ribbon with her,” Sawyer said.
In preparation to show his pig, Sawyer said he walks her for at least 25 minutes every day.
Olivia Hollenkamp is also looking forward to the opportunities and benefits from the BELLE grant.
Also 12 years old, Olivia is in her first year of qualifying for the state fair with the cows her family leases from a dairy farm in Pease.
Olivia and her mother, Jessica Hollenkamp, found out about the BELLE grant through a Facebook post as well, which was when Olivia took the reins and got everything ready for the application on her own.
Olivia has been in communication with her mentor through the grant for a couple of months and says she really likes her mentor.
Olivia has potentially five cows she could bring to the state fair depending on which of them do the best at other exhibitions.
In order to prepare for those exhibitions, Olivia created a daily routine for herself and her cows.
Every morning she feeds them, sets them up, and walks them around her whole yard. Then brings them back to the barn to wash them off.
“I practice setting them up and walking them the best that we do together,” Olivia said.
Another way both Sawyer and Olivia practice and get ready for the state fair is through other exhibitions throughout the state such as the Sauk Center Dairy Days and exhibitions in Willmar, Brainerd, and Howard Lake all of which have taken place this past month.
The exhibitions at the Mille Lacs County Fair will qualify both Olivia and Sawyer to compete in the state fair. If they do not qualify to compete, they will be expected to attend the fair and show in their open class or the grant will be forfeited.
The Mille Lacs County Fair will be held here in Princeton at the fairgrounds on Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. The Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
For more information about the BELLE grant program visit mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/belle-grant/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.