Local dairy princesses are utterly excited to move into dairy month

With the start of June also comes the start of national dairy month and a very busy time of year for the local dairy royalty.
The dairy princesses and ambassadors from the area will attend local events to share information and answer questions about all things cows.
Every year Mille Lacs County hosts an event from which the dairy royalty are selected.
Beforehand, any girl in the area who is involved in the dairy industry can apply to become a dairy princess or ambassador.
Once the county receives those applications, the dairy princesses are selected to represent the county.
This year, there are four young ladies that were chosen to represent Mille Lacs County from the Princeton and Milaca areas: Abby Grimm, Summer Schepper, Audrey Hollenkamp, and Olivia Hollenkamp.
Sisters Audrey and Olivia Hollenkamp from Milaca are the youngest of the dairy royalty this year and it is also their first year as dairy royalty.
Audrey Hollenkamp is nine years old and enjoys swimming, jumping on the trampoline, and showing cows through 4-H.
Audrey is looking forward to being a dairy princess because she will be able to help take care of cows and she will get to help out at events by working at food stands.
Her favorite thing about cows is that she gets to walk them for 4-H, working with them, and spending time with them. Her favorite dairy product is huckleberry ice cream.
Audrey’s sister, Olivia Hollenkamp is 12 years old and has also shown cows in 4-H for many years.
Olivia has been interested in becoming a dairy princess since she was in kindergarten.
“I always wanted to be one (a dairy princess), and seeing all the other dairy royalty sharing information about the dairy industry and watching the dairy industry grow from that made me want to do it too,” Olivia Hollenkamp said.
In her free time, Olivia enjoys swimming, riding tractors with her mom, playing basketball and volleyball, and walking cows.
Olivia’s favorite thing about cows is how she is able to get to know them and build connections with them. Her favorite dairy product is cheese.
Summer Schepper is 17 years old from Princeton and has been a dairy princess for two years.
“I became a dairy princess because a lot of people in the community don’t really know what people do in the dairy industry, and as a dairy princess I like to go out in the community and talk to people about what we actually do in the industry,” Schepper said.
In her free time, Summer enjoys showing cows, pigs, rabbits, and horses for 4-H. She is also involved in her school’s trap shooting team. Her favorite part about being a dairy princess is when they participate in local parades, and her favorite dairy product is cookies and cream ice cream.
“Dairy royalty is super fun and it brings out your leadership, and I think it’s a really great thing for people to join, not only to spread the word about dairy, but also to get out there and try new things,” Schepper said.
Abby Grimm from Milaca is 22 years old and has been involved in dairy royalty on and off since 2014.
“I enjoy advocating for the dairy community and I spent most of my life growing up on a farm. I figured that by being a dairy princess, I can tell my story to people who aren’t as involved in the dairy community and tell them about life on the farm and why I love doing what I do,” Grimm said.
Her favorite part about being a dairy princess is how it allows her to advocate for the dairy community, share her story, and provide new experiences and opportunities for kids. Her favorite dairy product is a cold glass of milk.
Outside of dairy royalty, Abby currently works at Arnold’s of St. Cloud selling parts to local farmers. She also helps her brother on his dairy farm. She enjoys spending time with her nieces and nephews and is excited to start getting them into showing cows this summer.
“Don’t be afraid to ask any questions to your local dairy farmers or the dairy royalty. We are open and honest and willing to answer or even give the opportunity to come out on the farm to come out and experience what we experience every day,” Grimm said.
The dairy princesses have their first event of the year at the Food Trucks on the Farm event this Saturday, June 11 for people to come meet them and ask questions. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 9014 45th St. in Princeton.
