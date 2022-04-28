Local Boy Scouts, past and present, host leadership breakfast

Princeton Boy Scouts met for their first Princeton Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, April 21 at the Fore Season Clubhouse.
The breakfast served as a way for members, past and present, to talk about their memories and involvement with scouts and for leadership to provide an update to community members about what the scouts have been involved in for the last year.
Past scout leader, prominent community member, and owner of K-Bob Cafe, Steve Tou, was a speaker at the event.
Tou’s history with Boy Scouts began in 1983 when his eldest son, Jacob, joined the program. Tou then remained in the program for 25 years.
Tou spoke about how he became a scout leader after the one before him left the program and Tou was asked to take his place.
“It was either become scout master or disband the scouts and I thought that my boys were in this so we better keep it going,” Tou said.
Tou also spoke of some of his most vivid memories about working with scouts alongside his son Jacob.
“Our first experience with camping was up at Parker for lad and dad weekend, and that year we won the Parker Pickle Award,” Tou said. “It was a watermelon, and the group that showed the most enthusiasm won the award, and I think we won that twice and we were pretty proud of that.”
“That same weekend they showed a film about what not to do when camping, so we got this kind of image that it’s really important to pay attention to what you’re doing and if you’re prepared to be out in the woods like that,” Tou said.
Tou also mentioned that one of his favorite things about being a scout leader was how it allowed him to be a part of summer camps, but he also recognized the role scouts can play in a person’s life.
“Scouting is fun, instructive, teaches life skills, and teaches leadership,” Tou said.
Scouts in the area are a part of the Gateway District which covers Benton, Sherburne, Mille Lacs, and Kanabec counties. Princeton itself has three units - the Cub Scout Pack, the Boy Scout Troop, and the Scout BSA Troop - which served 76 youth members in 2021.
However, their numbers struggled during the years of COVID and they are now starting to rebuild.
“Scouting just made it through COVID, it was tough, but we preserved,” Beth Richards, the Gateway District executive, said. “A lot of our units went virtual and we kept going and we’re ready for regrowth. It’s coming and it’s really great in this district. Some of our units have doubled in size. Our Princeton units have been busy, they’re getting out there again. It’s really a great time for scouts.”
The scouts program also used the event as a way to spread the word about scouts and to raise money to keep the program running.
“Support from the community is huge for us. Leadership is built through the program,” Richards said. “We want people to hear our message of community and leadership and what our scouts are doing in the area because help from the community is how we keep our program going.”
To learn more about the Boy Scouts of America visit their website at https://www.bsacmc.org/.
