Local artist showcased at the Princeton Library

Virginia Garbacz, a local Princeton artist, had some of her work displayed in the Princeton Area Library for the past two weeks. Some of her work includes miniature paintings, drawings, and paintings on dried mushrooms found in the woods.
The Princeton Area Library’s shelves were a little more colorful over the past two weeks with the inclusion of artwork by a local artist.
Virginia Garbacz has been painting since she was in high school, but her painting really took off after her children grew up and she had more time for the hobby.
Over the years Garbacz has had her art included in her high school yearbook, she has painted murals, and even some saw blades.
But most of her work is on paper, miniature wood blocks, greeting cards, or dried mushrooms found in the forest by her husband.
The paintings of cartoon characters, landscapes, and animals are often completed with a mixture of acrylic paints, watercolors, ink pens, and colored pencils.
“Acrylics dry a lot faster than oils, so I mostly just use those,” Garbacz said. “I do a lot of easier stuff like cartoon people or bowls of fruit or flowers. I usually pick up childrens books and draw based on pictures in them.”
While Garbacz mainly creates her paintings for herself to pass the time, her husband felt she should showcase her work and give people the chance to see it.
“He thinks I should display what I have,” Garbacz said. “It feels like I’m bragging, which I’m not because I know there are painters out there that are much better than I am, but my husband feels like I should have them displayed because he thinks they’re great.”
Garbacz and her husband thought the library would be a great place to display the art, so they put some of Garbacz’s favorite pieces into a box and brought them to the Princeton Library where it was on display for two weeks.
While only on display for a short time, her work brought fresh scenes into the library through her landscapes and upbeat style.
