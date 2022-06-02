 Skip to main content
Lions set to take over Princeton airport

Princeton Lions Club Airport Brunch planned for June

The Princeton Lions Club is gearing up for their spring fundraiser at the Princeton airport on June 12.

Their annual Fly-in Airport Brunch is one of their many fundraisers held every year to help them give back to the community. Some of their other fundraisers are their fishing contest, a memorial raffle, and a fall raffle.

“We work to raise money and then we turn around and give it all back, we are 100 percent volunteer based,” Scott Liestman, board member for the Princeton Lions Club said.

Some of the community organizations the Princeton Lions Club donate to are the firework display, the light-up the park event for Christmas lights, the Princeton parade, both girl and boy scouts, and local school activities.

The Fly-in Airport Brunch includes an all you can eat breakfast, a free car show, a fly-in, free eye screening for kids, can do k-9s, a $5 raffle, and a 50/50 raffle.

“It’s a great function and you’d be supporting a really good cause and organization so that we can support the organizations we support,” Liestman said.

The event is free for all those who attend, but free will offerings will be accepted and donated back to the community. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. at the Princeton airport.

To learn more about Princeton Lions Club or the Fly-in airport brunch, visit their website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn/.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

