Lifetimes of legacies remembered at Asher Farm

Milaca’s Asher Farm recognized as a Century Farm in Minnesota
In Milaca, on the line between Mille Lacs County and Kanabec County, lies a farm that has stood the test of time.
The Asher Farm has been passed down through generations tracing back to 1914 when it was first purchased by Iza Snodgrass, current owner Gary Asher’s great-great uncle.
At that time, the farm consisted of 80 acres producing corn, hay, oats, and potatoes and the price of the land per acre was $18.50.
Then in 1921, the farm was purchased by Asher’s grandfather and he moved to the farm shortly after, making it one hundred years since someone in their direct family line has lived on the farm.
Moving into the 1980s, the property was purchased by Gary and Becky Asher who are the owners to this day.
The farm changed a lot during the past one hundred years. It doubled in size with currently almost 200 acres of land, it moved from crop production to dairy cows and milk production then transitioned away from dairy cows back to crop production and beef cattle.
But the heart of the farm still remains.
The property still contains the original home, remodels and additions included, and an original barn still used to this day.
In honor of the farm’s history, Becky and Gary Asher started investigating and researching the history of their farm to apply for the recognition as a Century Farm in Minnesota.
To be recognized as a Century Farm, the farm must be passed down and remain in ownership of consecutive family members for one hundred years and the application needed to be submitted to the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau by March.
The deadline left Becky and Gary searching through hundreds of old documents for many late night hours during February of this year.
“We spent quite a few hours looking through the abstracts and all of the old deeds figuring out how long everyone owned everything,” Becky Asher said.
Once the application finished circling through the Minnesota Farm Bureau, it was sent to Kanabec County for the farm to be recognized at their county fair this summer where they were presented with a sign, plaque, and certificate showing the Asher Farm was a Century Farm.
“I think it’s an honor to be a Century Farm. You don’t realize it until you hear other people say how wonderful it is,” Becky Asher said. “You don’t think too much about it until you’re researching and looking, seeing how the times have changed from one hundred years ago. To keep it going through the hard times and the good times. It’s an honor and a privilege to have had it in the family that long.”
In celebration of their recognition, the Asher family invited 60 of their close friends and family for a picnic on the farm with old-fashioned meals and candy followed by a tractor parade around the farm and ending the night with fireworks.
“As a family we had a gathering afterwards which was really fun,” Becky Asher said. “It was really special and everyone enjoyed it.”
The Asher Farm is constantly growing and changing with its most recent changes involving the growth of a herd of beef cattle and their son showing interest in purchasing and investing in the farm.
“We were a couple years without cattle except for some steers and then we had the opportunity to grow our beef herd and we’ve been growing it,” Becky Asher said. “It’s a joint effort with our son and his family.”
“It started out with two heads of cattle. But our son lives about a mile down the road from us and he has three boys who needed something to do,” Gary Asher said. “Our son knew of some beef cattle that were for sale and asked to go in on them together.”
Now their beef herd is up to around 30 heads of cattle.
Becky and Gary Asher’s grandchildren love to help out and spend time with them on the farm whether it be moving hay bales with the skid loader, walking the pastures, playing with the cattle, or pulling out the camper for a sleepover.
“We’re very blessed and fortunate. They live very close to us and we have good relationships,” Becky Asher said. “It’s a good fit if they’re going to be taking over or purchasing.”
Outside of their farming duties, Becky and Gary Asher enjoy gardening, entertaining, camping, traveling, reading, watching history T.V. shows, and spending time with their nine grandchildren.
“We do like to entertain and have company because we do like to share the farm with other people. Not many people live on a farm and I think it’s a privilege,” Becky Asher said. “It’s so peaceful here. Just sitting out on the deck and enjoying supper. I love making the yard look pretty.”
But the pride and love the couple has for the Asher Farm shines through in their hopes for the property going into the future.
“Going forward we’re just going to be good stewards of the land so we can pass it on,” Becky Asher said. “This is like once and a lifetime. Who knows what the future holds, but it would be cool if it kept on and on. Hopefully the farm will be here for another hundred years.”
To learn more about Minnesota Century Farms, visit the Minnesota Farm, Bureau website at https://fbmn.org/Article/2022-Century-Farm-Honorees-Announced .
