Life-changing college scholarship programs are available for youth and adults

There’s lots of news about student debt cancellation, but not nearly as much about two Minnesota programs that provide potentially life-changing opportunities. They’re available not only for young people, but also for some adults. As of late August, “substantial funds are still available for both programs,” according to Keith Hovis, communications director for the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. It’s something families may want to check on.

Minnesota’s Future Together Scholarships provide opportunities at Minnesota’s two- and four-year public colleges and universities for people who want to prepare for careers in any of many “high need” fields. These include health care, business, plumbing, electricity, welding, auto service, education, software development, law enforcement, firefighting and public administration. This is only a partial list. Not all of these programs are available at every public college or university campus. Much more information is available here: http://www.ohe.state.mn.us/sPages/FTG.cfm.

