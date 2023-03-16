Legislators introduce plan to repeal minimum markup on gas

A pair of Minnesota lawmakers have authored legislation they hope will save Minnesotans money at the gas pump.
Rep. Dan Wolgamott (D-St. Cloud) and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) have authored bills in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate that would repeal Minnesota’s minimum markup on gasoline.
The legislation has already passed the House Commerce Committee with bipartisan support, On Thursday, March 2, the Senate version of the bill was heard before the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.
Rasmusson discussed the proposed legislation with the Monticello Times on Friday, March 3.
Under current state policy, gasoline retailers like Speedway, Holiday, Kwik Trip, Casey’s General Store and the state’s independent gasoline retailers are required to add either the lesser of 8 cents or 6 percent to the price of a gallon of gas. Retailers can be imposed with civil forfeitures- or fines- if they fail to do so.
“It’s a hidden gas tax that makes it illegal to sell cheap gas,” Rasmusson told the Monticello Times.
The Fergus Falls senator noted that the idea of repealing the minimum mark-up requirement is not something new.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen endorsed the idea during his 2022 campaign, and so has Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in his state.
Now the measure has bipartisan support in Minnesota.
At a Thursday, March 2 press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol, Wolgamott stated that the number concern he hears from his constituents is rising costs and inflation- particularly high gas prices.
“We wanted to do something this session, Rasmusson said.
By repealing the minimum mark-up policy, gas retailers would be able to see more flexibility in their pricing. That would allow them to be more competitive in the marketplace, he said.
At the same time, the measure would be putting hard-earned dollars back in the pockets of the consumers.
“It’s tough to know for sure what the effect would be, but we do know it would lower prices for the consumer,” Rasmusson said.
Rasmusson did say Jensen, during his 2022 election campaign, estimated savings of up to 20 cents per gallon if the minimum mark-up was repealed. Over in Wisconsin, Evers estimated savings of 14 cents per gallon in his state, Rasmusson said.
“The Federal Trade Commission, our nation’s anti-trust police, has opposed minimum markup laws like Minnesota’s as being anti-consumer and leading to higher gas prices. By repealing this harmful law, we will legalize cheap gas, through a commonsense solution, and provide vital economic relief across our state,” Rasmusson stated at the March 2 press conference.
Rasmusson told the Monticello Times that petroleum groups have already come out in opposition to the bill, as have some mom & pop gas station and convenience store owners who have argued that they will not be able to compete with the big gasoline chains if those chain stores cut their prices.
Wolgamott’s bill in the House is House File 1726. Rasmusson’s bill in the Senate is Senate File 1868.
