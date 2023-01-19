 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legislative session could be the most consequential in years

  • 0
APG Editorial Board Logo 2020

— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.

Abortion, recreational marijuana and sports betting may grab an outsized share of attention during the 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature. Laws permitting all three have a solid shot at passing in a session that opened earlier this month.

But the session could be transformational for Minnesotans in many other crucial ways. The state has a $17.6 billion budget surplus and a lengthening list of potentially good ideas that have yet to be fully funded or tested at all in Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred