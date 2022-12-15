MINNETONKA - Princeton basketball coach Brett Cloutier knew he had something special with Cooper Drews before he ever got to work with the now senior and multi-year varsity starter for the Tigers.

Sports P BBB beats STA 2.jpg

Cooper Drews netted his 1,000th point during Princeton win over St. Thomas Academy on Dec. 10.

Getting the chance to watch Drews as a seventh grader, playing in the Princeton Basketball Tournament, Cloutier thought he was going to be a big time player for the Tigers.

Sports P BBB beats STA.jpg

Graham Peterson, after forcing a turnover, races to the basket during the Princeton and St. Thomas Academy basketball game on Dec. 10 at Hopkins High School. The Tigers used tough defense to hold on for a one-point victory versus the Cadets.  
Load comments