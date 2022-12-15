MINNETONKA - Princeton basketball coach Brett Cloutier knew he had something special with Cooper Drews before he ever got to work with the now senior and multi-year varsity starter for the Tigers.
Getting the chance to watch Drews as a seventh grader, playing in the Princeton Basketball Tournament, Cloutier thought he was going to be a big time player for the Tigers.
“The things he was doing with the basketball, how he was finishing and how he was shooting, I remember thinking ‘this kid is going to be a three-year starter for us,” he said. “I didn’t know if he was going to be 1,000th point scorer but I knew he was going to be special.”
Little did Cloutier know how close he would be to predicting Drews’ future as on Dec. 10 in Breakdown’s Tip-Off Classic, Drews led the Tigers with 24 points, including his 1,000th of his career, spurring a 67-66 victory over St. Thomas Academy.
Reaching the milestone on a three-pointer in the second half, the accomplishment meant a lot to the senior.
“In ninth grade, I made a list of goals and that was definitely one of them,” said Drews.
Tigers 67, Cadets 66
Into the game that was held at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, pitting two top-10 Class AAA teams versus one another, the Tigers knew they would have to play strong defense to slow St. Thomas Academy.
“Coming into it, we knew they had some pretty good guards that we would have to take care of them defensively,” said Drews.
The Cadets, coached by former NBA player and former University of Connecticut Husky in Khalid El-Amin, demonstrated that early as St. Thomas Academy matched the Tigers quick pace via their guard play with the two teams sitting tied at 9-9 after a Zach Andresen three-pointer.
Princeton and St. Thomas Academy remained tight nearly all the way through the first half with neither team leading by more than three point until the Cadets’ guards started to accelerate.
Tied at 20-20, a pair of three pointers by St. Thomas Academy carried the Cadets to a 6-point advantage, their largest lead of the half.
The Tigers spent the remainder of the first trimming the deficit, capped by a score down low by Aaron Keykal, making it a 34-33 game with under 10 seconds to go. But, a half court buzzer beater by the Cadets pushed the leader back to four into the break.
Right back at St. Thomas Academy after the break, the Tigers quickly knotted the game up by a trio of Drews baskets at 41-41 with 14:39 left in the ball game.
From there, the Cadets went on a 12-0 run, giving the opponent their biggest lead of the day and prompting a timeout by Cloutier and the Tigers.
Down eight with 10:20 to go, Princeton answered better than imagined, said Cloutier.
“Our guys immediate response to go on a 10-0 run out of that was huge. That’s a testament to them being focused and not getting too high or too low,” he said.
Defense was key in the run, said senior guard Reese Strube, who forced a pair of turnovers during the spurt.
“Once we were able to figure out how to pressure the ball, we ended up getting a lot of forced tips, tipped passes and forced turnovers. It got them out of alignment in their offensive attack,” he said.
The run was capped at 16-0 by a Graham Peterson finish on the break before the Cadets stopped the bleeding after the score to make it 59-55.
The Cadets responded with three more baskets to surge back ahead by a single score.
Then came Drews’ milestone. The Tigers kicked to an open Drews who knocked down the three to push him to 1,000 points and give Princeton back the lead.
Following an answer with another go-ahead basket by the Cadets, Drews again came through in the clutch with a hoop plus the harm for the 65-63 Tigers advantage as under four minutes remained in the contest. St. Thomas Academy quickly tied the game back up at 65-65 apiece.
Keykal, who finished with 19 points, put the Tigers back ahead at 67-65 as 2:15 remained on the clock as Princeton’s defense locked down.
After a free throw inched the Cadets within one, a rebound on a missed shot gave St. Thomas Academy the chance to win the game with one last possession.
A shot blocked out of bounds by Keykal gave one final look with .5 seconds on the clock but a defending Drews didn’t allow a clean look as the Tigers held on for the win by the slimmest of margins.
“It just comes down to practice and coach does a good job preparing us for these type of situations,” said Drews on the defensive stand to end the game.
Drews, while leading the Tigers in scoring, also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Peterson added seven points, six steals and five rebounds, helping Princeton slow down the Cadets guard play.
Besting the Cadets and El-Amin, Cloutier credited the opponent for giving the Tigers all they could muster.
“He knows how to coach and it was fun to go against him,” said Cloutier. “I have a lot of respect for that team and how they played. That’s a tough team. They were physical, they defended and ran good stuff on offense. They were really well coached.”
As for seeing Drews reach 1,000 points, Cloutier pointed to not just the senior’s on the court play but his off the court behavior.
“He’s a genuinely good dude. He’s a guy you can have real conversations with,” as Cloutier was happy to see success come the senior’s way.
While reaching 1,000 points, Drews isn’t anywhere near close to being done this season, he said.
“It means a lot, all the hard work I’ve put in and everything but it’s not over yet. I’m still looking to put more points up and have a good season.”
Tigers stay unbeaten
Holding on for the victory, Princeton moved to 3-0, now holding a victory over a tough opponent in the Cadets.
Up next for the Tigers was a home battle versus the Rocori Spartans on Dec. 13 before heading north to battle Duluth Denfeld on Dec. 17. The contest versus the Spartans was not completed at the time of the Union-Times’ deadline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.