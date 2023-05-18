There’s going to be a different type of Friday night lights coming to Princeton’s John Harvey Field.
This Friday, May 19, the stadium will play host to lacrosse, with the Big Lake/Princeton boys team coming to town to face the St. Cloud Crush. The game will be the first varsity level contest played at the stadium.
Bringing the game of lacrosse to John Harvey Field has been an idea for the co-op since last year when the Tigers joined the Hornets as a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned team, said coach Brad Weber.
“We’ve wanted to get up there. Last season, it didn’t work out because we were heavy in home games in the early season and the field is kind of tough early in the spring,” said Weber before this year’s contest came into fruition. “It worked out that we had some late games where we are able to get up there.”
One of those Princeton players that joined the team last season in Ethan Ballweber, a senior midfielder for the Hornets, looks forward for the chance to play in front of a true home crowd.
“It’s a good environment and I know a lot of the Princeton kids will show up. We’ll have a good student section and maybe get the players going a little bit,” said Ballweber.
Along with the game being played in Princeton’s place, the game will also host Big Lake’s youth club, handing out information to hopes to grow the sport in Tigers country.
Looking to the opponent for the Tigers, St. Cloud brings in a 6-3 record to the contest, also holding a 18-1 last season victory over Big Lake/Princeton.
“St. Cloud is a good team,” Ballweber said.
While eager to bring the first ever boys varsity lacrosse game to be played at John Harvey Stadium, Weber is just happy to bring the opportunity for the Princeton teammates to experience a game on its own field.
“It’s going to be a good time and a great atmosphere to give those seniors a chance to have senior night on their own field,” said Weber.
Becker 12, Big Lake/Princeton 4
Starting fast in the Monday, May 15 contest versus the Becker Bulldogs, the young Big Lake/Princeton team couldn’t keep up the momentum, falling 12-4 on the road.
After netting the first goal in the contest for the 1-0 lead, Becker answered putting the young Hornets on their heels.
“We see a lot of peaks and valley, sometimes within a game, sometimes within a quarter and that’s part of the growing up process,” said Weber.
The Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 scoring run that spanned the remainder of the first half and well into the third period before Big Lake/Princeton scored again.
“We started off slow but the third quarter we stepped it up and the fourth quarter was better,” said Ballweber. The Hornets limited shots on defense and possessed the ball in the third quarter to chip away into the lead.
Princeton/Big Lake closed the gap to 11-4 after a Ballweber goal but that would be as close as the team got in the defeat. The loss was the second of the year to the Bulldogs with the opponent already holding an April 25, 13-6 win.
The setback dropped the team 1-7-1 on the season thus far. Next up for the Hornets is a trip to Brainerd on May 18, before the team returns home to battle St. Cloud. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Princeton confines.
