There’s going to be a different type of Friday night lights coming to Princeton’s John Harvey Field.

Sports PBL LAX coming to town 2.jpg

Princeton’s John Harvey Field, used to seeing football, track meets and soccer matches, will welcome in a new sport on Friday night. 

This Friday, May 19, the stadium will play host to lacrosse, with the Big Lake/Princeton boys team coming to town to face the St. Cloud Crush. The game will be the first varsity level contest played at the stadium.

Sports PBL LAX coming to town.jpg

Will Schultz, a junior attackman for the Big Lake/Princeton lacrosse team, will get to play in front of his hometown fans on Friday, May 19.
Load comments